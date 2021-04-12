5 reasons your career search just got easier

It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has hit Canadians hard. Some who may have had a flourishing career are out of work, or their job just isn’t meeting their standards anymore.

But just because the country is finding its way through the new normal doesn’t mean that there aren’t opportunities available.

If you took time to study or brush up on your skills during the lockdown or you’re just ready to make a change and feel revitalized, Black Press Media has you covered.

A virtual career and post-secondary education event is taking place in the Fraser Valley from May 3 to 7.

This virtual event will showcase an array of career and educational opportunities that just might be what you’re looking for.

Jennifer Wood, Black Press Media events coordinator, said attendees can expect a number of organizations participating at the event which shows that there is a flourishing job market in the Fraser Valley. The diversity of the employers is also one of the reasons there is a necessity to hold a career event and Black Press Media is happy to host an event that matches job seekers with employers.

“We really bring so much opportunity to the comfort of your own home – when it comes time to seek employment or education, people can see so many options in one place,” said Wood. “We also have a wide range of employers ready to hire and they find it a valuable experience to meet potential employees who would be a great fit for their company.”

So much to explore: Discover more than 30 career and education possibilities at any one of 10 Black Press Media virtual career and post-secondary education events hosted around the province, from Vancouver Island to the Kootenays. Attendees can expect to meet representatives from post-secondary institutions such as Discovery Community College and Riverside College and more, businesses of all sizes – BC Corrections, Magnum Trailer, Community Living, Communitas Supportive Care, Abbotsford Police and so much more! So much to learn: A virtual career and education event is an educational experience all on its own. You can join from any device or web browser and interact with employers and representatives of educational institutes in live time. You will have the opportunity to ask questions and discover what the company or institute has to offer. Building connections: Over the next decade, B.C.’s Labour Market Outlook anticipates more than 861,000 job openings, three-quarters of which will require some post-secondary education or training. Black Press Media’s virtual career and post-secondary education event will connect job seekers with educational institutions and employers to ensure they will find the resources they need to make their career dreams a reality. Employer resources: With those kinds of numbers, the Black Press Virtual Career and Post-Secondary Education events are just as vital for employers – it will provide an opportunity to focus on potential job seekers and see how many people are searching for employment in their field. Plus through the event companies will have the ability to host throughout the entire Fraser Valley. The best part: It’s free to REGISTER! The Fraser Valley Virtual Career and Post-Secondary Education Event is free and easy to register when you visit Black Press Events.

Learn more about the Fraser Valley Career and Post-Secondary Education Event at our Facebook page, email events@blackpress.ca or call 1-855-678-7833.

CareersPost-secondary Education