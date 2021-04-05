Career Fair

5 reasons your career search just got easier

Black Press Virtual Career and Post- Secondary Education Event comes to the Fraser Valley

It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has hit Canadians hard. Some who may have had a flourishing career are out of work, or their job just isn’t meeting their standards anymore.

But just because the country is finding its way through the new normal doesn’t mean that there aren’t opportunities available.

If you took time to study or brush up on your skills during the lockdown or you’re just ready to make a change and feel revitalized, Black Press Media has you covered.

A virtual career and post-secondary education event is taking place in the Fraser Valley from May 3 to 7.

This virtual event will showcase an array of career and educational opportunities that just might be what you’re looking for.

Jennifer Wood, Black Press Media events coordinator, said attendees can expect a number of organizations participating at the event which shows that there is a flourishing job market in the Fraser Valley. The diversity of the employers is also one of the reasons there is a necessity to hold a career event and Black Press Media is happy to host an event that matches job seekers with employers.

“We really bring so much opportunity to the comfort of your own home – when it comes time to seek employment or education, people can see so many options in one place,” said Wood. “We also have a wide range of employers ready to hire and they find it a valuable experience to meet potential employees who would be a great fit for their company.”

  1. So much to explore: Discover more than 30 career and education possibilities at any one of 10 Black Press Media virtual career and post-secondary education events hosted around the province, from Vancouver Island to the Kootenays. Attendees can expect to meet representatives from post-secondary institutions such as Discovery Community College and Riverside College and more, businesses of all sizes – BC Corrections, Magnum Trailer, Community Living, Communitas Supportive Care, Abbotsford Police and so much more!
  2. So much to learn: A virtual career and education event is an educational experience all on its own. You can join from any device or web browser and interact with employers and representatives of educational institutes in live time. You will have the opportunity to ask questions and discover what the company or institute has to offer.
  3. Building connections: Over the next decade, B.C.’s Labour Market Outlook anticipates more than 861,000 job openings, three-quarters of which will require some post-secondary education or training. Black Press Media’s virtual career and post-secondary education event will connect job seekers with educational institutions and employers to ensure they will find the resources they need to make their career dreams a reality.
  4. Employer resources: With those kinds of numbers, the Black Press Virtual Career and Post-Secondary Education events are just as vital for employers – it will provide an opportunity to focus on potential job seekers and see how many people are searching for employment in their field. Plus through the event companies will have the ability to host throughout the entire Fraser Valley.
  5. The best part: It’s free to REGISTER! The Fraser Valley Virtual Career and Post-Secondary Education Event is free and easy to register when you visit Black Press Events.

Learn more about the Fraser Valley Career and Post-Secondary Education Event at our Facebook page, email events@blackpress.ca or call 1-855-678-7833.

CareersPost-secondary Education

Previous story
5 reasons your career search just got easier

Just Posted

Cars lined up for COVID-19 tests at the Langley test collection centre at the Kwantlen Polytechnic University campus at 20901 Langley Bypass on Saturday, Feb. 13. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Langley resident shocked to see people yelling at staff at COVID testing site

People worked throughout winter to care for public and should not be treated this way, writer says

Tristen Nielsen had the lone goal of the evening which came in round three of the shootout, producing a 1-0 shootout victory Sunday evening April 4, over the Prince George Cougars in Kamloops(Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants record second shutout of the season

Only one player with Langley-based team scored, and that was all they needed

Players with the Langley Rebels Special Olympics basketball team spent four months of virtual training with Trinity Western University players and coaches (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Virtual training gets results for Langley Special Olympics team

Trinity Western University experiment in using video chat software rated a success by players and coaches

An artist’s rendering of the proposed garden centre in Walnut Grove. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Colossus Theatre site to get temporary garden centre

The Township okayed a temporary permit

Authors and Trinity Western University instructors (from left) Jan Lermitte, Monika Hilder, Robynne Healey and Holly Nelson said history has often overlooked women who made significant contributions (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Trinity Western instructors look at how women have shaped history

Often, women who make a difference are overlooked

People walk by a sign for a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Keep your guard up, Tam urges Canadians as COVID-19 disrupts Easter for second year

Several other politicians also sent out Easter messages paying tribute to front-line workers

A server clears a table on a patio at a restaurant, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 2, 2021. B.C. has banned indoor dining at restaurants and bars as part of a three-week measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid growing concern about the spread of COVID-19 variants. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. residents 2nd happiest with provincial response, despite uptick in COVID cases: poll

British Columbians most likely to get the vaccine when it is offered to them

Quebec Premier Francois Legault receives his COVID-19 vaccination in Montreal, Friday, March 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Online COVID-19 vaccine booking opens B.C.-wide Tuesday morning

Open to people born in 1950 or earlier, B.C.-wide phone line too

Colleen Wilson, otherwise known as The Crowtographer, adds some photos to her collection one day after work recently down at Robert Ostler Park. Wilson has garnered over 11,000 followers on Instagram and over 21,000 on Facebook by sharing her hobby online. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River ‘Crowtographer’ gaining huge social media following

Colleen Wilson says in a time of human disconnection, it can still be found in the eyes of animals

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Ronald Smith is shown on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2012, at Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge. The fate of the Canadian on death row in Montana for the past 38 years could become more tenuous as the state government gets closer to removing obstacles that prevent it from resuming executions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland
‘This is torture:’ Proposed law in Montana looms over Albertan on death row

Montana specifies that the death penalty must be accomplished by an ‘ultra-fast-acting’ barbiturate

Conservation officers use dogs trained to detect invasive zebra mussels on boats, and the skill comes in handy to check decorative aquarium moss balls that may be contaminated. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service)
B.C. collects thousands of contaminated aquarium moss balls

Boat checks next in battle to stop invasive zebra mussels

(corduroy.kitsilano/Facebook)
‘Selfish, arrogant’: Industry association blasts B.C. restaurants defying public health orders

At least two Vancouver restaurants tried to stay open

Tanya Harper, a paramedic helping in the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre, seals up conducted a COVID-19 test on Nov. 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Kootenay seniors fined $3,450 after failing to show proof of COVID test in day trip to U.S.

Police: Ticket is for violating section 58 of the Quarantine Act for the second offence

Most Read