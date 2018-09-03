5 reasons your career search just got easier

If you’re in the market for a job change, or are charting your education path with an eye to a future career, you’re in luck: Black Press brings its largest career fair to date to the Cloverdale Agriplex Sept. 13!

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Black Press Extreme Education & Career Fair will showcase a full array of career and education opportunities.

“The number and diversity of participating organizations speaks to the necessity of Career Fairs in today’s job market space and Black Press is happy to host an event that matches job seekers with employers,” says Sheri Jackson, Black Press News Media Group’s events manager.

“We really bring together so much opportunity under one roof – when it comes time to seek employment or education, people can see so many options in one place,” Jackson says. “We also have a wide range of employers ready to hire, and they find it a valuable opportunity to meet potential employees who would be a great fit for their workplace.”

1. So much to explore: One of eight Black Press career fairs hosted around the province, from Vancouver Island to the Kootenays, discover more than 100 booths filled with representatives from post-secondary institutions such as BCIT and Stenberg College, and businesses of all sizes – ICBC, CN, Best Buy, Tsawwassen Mills, BC Corrections, the RCMP and many more.

2. So much to learn: Career Coach Cribbage founder Andrew Kelly will host a speaker series demonstrating his unique career search-adapted cribbage game designed to spark conversation about work experience, interview skills, first impressions, resumes and more. Reflecting the real-life job hunting process, the game is helpful for job seekers of any age.

3. Building connections: In a province with an already low unemployment rate, B.C.’s Labour Market Outlook anticipates more than 900,000 job openings over the next decade, three-quarters of which will require some post-secondary education or training. With education and employers together under one roof, prospective job-seekers will find the resources they need to make their career dreams a reality.

4. Employer resources: With those kind of numbers, the Black Press career fairs are just as vital for employers – a place they can focus on the potential job seekers, see how many people are searching for employment in their field, and conduct on-the-spot interviews. In addition to workshops for the general public, the fair also features a speaker series for exhibitors, this time with Group Health and Cintas speaking about employee retention and leveraging company culture for recruitment.

5. It’s free! The education and career fair is free and open to the public, with ample parking onsite at the Agriplex!

Learn more about the Black Press Extreme Education and Career fair at Facebook event page, email localwork@blackpress.ca or call 1-855-678-7833.