Cultus Lake Water Park’s revamped children’s area is a highlight for families.

5 ways to enjoy 2 awesome parks at 1 destination: Cultus!

And yes, ‘It’s closer than you think

There’s still lots of summer left and no better place to enjoy it than “Destination Cultus!”

Home to Cultus Lake Waterpark and directly across the street, Cultus Lake Adventure Park, THIS is where you want to be this summer.

“Destination Cultus is a destination for everybody,” says owner Chris Steunenberg, pointing out this season’s improvements and additions at both parks. “Each year we look at how we can improve the visitor experience, whether it’s a new ride or attraction or simply improving those our guests already enjoy.”

Brand new at the Adventure Park, for example, is the scream-inducing Cloud Buster, drawing riders 151 feet off the ground before dropping them back to earth in a 90 kph free-fall.

Over at the Waterpark, the Cultus team turned a creative eye to the Tots’ Castle and Family Spray Park area at the heart of the park, making for an even more magical experience for the park’s youngest users, creating a sandcastle theme with soft-floor wading pool and lots of spray toys.

Whether you’re planning your first-ever visit or just haven’t visited for a while, here’s the inside track on a fantastic experience:

1. Two Parks, One Great Adventure: Cultus Lake Waterpark welcomes guests daily from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., while the Adventure Park opens noon to 10 p.m. That schedule continues through Aug. 26, when closing rolls back a little earlier. The staggered schedule means you can fit both parks into one visit or share the experience over two days.

2. Plan Ahead to Save Big! Whether you plan for one day or two, keep your Waterpark ticket. On the back you’ll find a coupon for a $15 wristband to the Adventure Park. That’s a savings of up to $11 for access to all rides! And because mornings are typically quieter at the Waterpark, get an early start and score lots of rides on your favourite attractions. (“And if you’re looking for a quieter day to get in even more rides, you definitely want to pick a weekday or overcast day,” Steunenberg says.)

3. Not-to-Miss Fun: For 10 years, Waterpark has held the title as the largest water park in BC – THE place for fun for all ages. “We’ve also got Western Canada’s biggest waterslide – the 800-foot-long Colossal Canyon – that’s a must,” Steunenberg says. Over at the Adventure Park, Western Canada’s only fully upside-down pendulum ride, Round-up 360, is a “must-do” for many adventure-seekers.

4. Family Time or Date Night? From families enjoying cooler evening hours to couples sharing a beautiful date night under the twinkling lights, night time is amazing at Cultus Lake Adventure Park. Making it even more special is the $18 Night Rider rate – offering unlimited rides for three hours before closing.

5. Fun Awaits, No Matter the Weather: Regardless of what late-summer weather brings, Destination Cultus has you covered. When the weather is warm, cool down under the Adventure Park’s towering trees, or splash down in the Waterpark. And if temperatures turn a little cooler, five hot tubs will have you warmed up in no time!

Ready to plan your visit? Check out cultus.com!

 

Experience the tree-top habitat of Ribbit and friends, the bounciest critters in the park.

Cultus Lake is Western Canada’s largest waterpark!

Fun for all ages awaits at Cultus Lake Adventure Park.

Don’t miss the Runaway Mine Train at Cultus Lake Adventure Park!

