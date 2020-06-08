9 reasons to make THIS your new grocery store + pharmacy

The Fraser Valley’s Otter Co-op team is busy getting ready to open its Parallel Road Food and Pharmacy in East Abbotsford – 38,500 sq. ft. of full-service grocery, plus the rewarding benefits that come with Co-op membership.

East Abbotsford residents will soon have a brand new, local shopping option that gives back both to members and the community.

When the Fraser Valley’s Otter Co-op throws open the doors on its Parallel Road Food and Pharmacy in a few weeks, it will introduce 38,500 sq. ft. of full-service grocery, including bakery, deli and meat counter – plus the rewarding benefits that come with Co-op membership.

“We are delighted to continue expanding in Abbotsford with our third Food and Pharmacy store,” says Jack Nicholson, CEO with Otter Co-op. “This store will provide our guests in East Abbotsford with the same guest service and quality products that Otter Co-op provides in all our offerings. We are proud to continually diversify our offerings while giving our guests more opportunity to shop locally in the Fraser Valley. We look forward to opening with you soon.”

Fresh & local: Otter Co-op was founded 98 years ago on a commitment to community and that includes whenever possible sourcing fresh, local produce. Quality meats: Choose from a full selection of meats cut fresh in-store, including 28-day Dry-Aged AAA Beef – the pinnacle of beef quality and a first for the Co-op. Baked goods and tasty treats: Whether the finale to your special occasion or a “just because treat,” visit the bakery for a decadent array of sweet and savoury goods fresh from the ovens. In the deli: Dive into a delicious selection of salads, deli meats and prepared options, including Market Town Homestyle Fried Chicken, prepared fresh in-store daily along with sides! Go for gold – and more: Grocery shelves are chock-full of your favourite brands, including local products and their own Co-op Gold and Pure lines – quality Canadian private label products, including some award-winners! Full-service pharmacy: Speak to your community pharmacy team for medication reviews, vaccinations and more, all in-store. Winning wines: Complement your meal with a favourite label from Otter Co-op’s Whatcom Wine and Spirits, on the same lot, making this a true one-stop shop. Investing in local: A truly local choice, Otter Co-op donated more than $270,000 to area causes last year! Membership that gives back: For a one-time $10 fee, receive ownership benefits, including yearly patronage refunds based on your purchases, and voting rights at the annual meeting. This year members will receive more than $4.7 million in cash and equity based on last year’s purchases – 2 per cent back on food and liquor, 6.25 cents a litre on clear gasoline.

Of course, the new East Abbotsford store is part of a growing family of Co-op stores and services – find the location nearest you at www.otterco-op.crs, where you can also sign up for your membership today! And be sure to watch online and on social media for grand opening celebrations!

Fraser ValleyGroceriesRetail