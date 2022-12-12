Angry Otter celebrates Otter Co-op’s centennial in style this holiday season!

Fine whiskies, wine and a new hazy IPA are all among the 100th anniversary Angry Otter exclusives

Whether you’re putting the final touches on your holiday hosting plans or looking for the ideal gift for the wine or spirits enthusiast on your list (and maybe something new for the craft beer fan), your local experts have the perfect solution.

In celebration of Otter Co-op’s 100th anniversary, Angry Otter has curated an exciting selection of 12 Days of Christmas exclusives, all chosen for their high quality, says Roberto Roberti, who brings more than 20 years of experience in the spirit industry to his position as Angry Otter’s Lead Spirit Buyer.

For the Whisky (or Whiskey) enthusiast:

Writers Tears Copper Pot Ulysses Centenary Edition , Irish whiskey – only a handful of cases were shipped to B.C. and all were selected as part of Otter Co-op’s 100th Anniversary.

, Irish whiskey – only a handful of cases were shipped to B.C. and all were selected as part of Otter Co-op’s 100th Anniversary. Benromach single cask, 12-year-old Scotch – a wonderfully complex single malt whisky from the Speyside region of Scotland

single cask, 12-year-old Scotch – a wonderfully complex single malt whisky from the Speyside region of Scotland Old Pulteney 2006 Scotch single malt whisky – a complex 16-year-old cask offers hints of yellow apples, oranges, peaches, honeycomb and generous vanilla custard on the nose. Enjoy sweet citrus fruits, creamy vanilla, peppery notes, and ginger brown sugar sweetness underneath, then nutty notes, salty water toffee and a light layering of chocolate in the distance on the pallet – “One-of-a-kind to get this season!” Roberti says.

2006 Scotch single malt whisky – a complex 16-year-old cask offers hints of yellow apples, oranges, peaches, honeycomb and generous vanilla custard on the nose. Enjoy sweet citrus fruits, creamy vanilla, peppery notes, and ginger brown sugar sweetness underneath, then nutty notes, salty water toffee and a light layering of chocolate in the distance on the pallet – “One-of-a-kind to get this season!” Roberti says. Seagram’s 83 Canadian Whisky – Made in honour of the original Seagram’s, this pours a golden amber colour, with the nose subtle in style with hints of maple syrup and vanilla, and the palate soft and easy-drinking. An ideal choice for cocktails.

Canadian Whisky – Made in honour of the original Seagram’s, this pours a golden amber colour, with the nose subtle in style with hints of maple syrup and vanilla, and the palate soft and easy-drinking. An ideal choice for cocktails. MAD Laboratory small-batch cask strength, Canadian single malt whisky – Featuring hints of brown sugar, dark chocolate, burnt orange, cinnamon, nutmeg, tobacco enjoy a beautiful lingering, leathery finish.

small-batch cask strength, Canadian single malt whisky – Featuring hints of brown sugar, dark chocolate, burnt orange, cinnamon, nutmeg, tobacco enjoy a beautiful lingering, leathery finish. Old Forester single-barrel, Kentucky straight bourbon – With caramelized banana notes, dried apple chips, citrus peel and vanilla on the nose, enjoy a prominent taste of caramel and vanilla, plus earthy notes such as rosemary, thyme, citrus, roasted grains, oak, and cinnamon on the pallet.

single-barrel, Kentucky straight bourbon – With caramelized banana notes, dried apple chips, citrus peel and vanilla on the nose, enjoy a prominent taste of caramel and vanilla, plus earthy notes such as rosemary, thyme, citrus, roasted grains, oak, and cinnamon on the pallet. Okanagan Spirits Raven Maize , Bourbon-style Canadian Whisky – This single-cask chocolate malted corn whisky from Vernon was made with corn purchased at Otter Co-op feed department.

, Bourbon-style Canadian Whisky – This single-cask chocolate malted corn whisky from Vernon was made with corn purchased at Otter Co-op feed department. Buffalo Trace Barrel No. 555 – This heavy rye bourbon is full of personality with heavy hints of vanilla and cocoa on the nose and a beautiful and spicy salted caramel on the taste finishing with notes of caramelize pecan pralines.

Recognizing the recent trends toward “clear” spirits, especially craft gins and tequila, Roberti made sure to include something for those folks, with lots more in store – especially from British Columbia’s celebrated craft distillers.

Herradura double barrel selection – A Co-op-exclusive tequila aged for 11 months in bourbon barrels and 30 days in brand new oak barrels, enjoy strong notes of oak and roasted agave, with light floral touches and hints of spice, lightly toasted.

“While quality was key for this year’s special selections, Otter Co-op is always looking for opportunities to support local products as much as we can,” Roberti says, pointing to the selection Kelli Meier, Angry Otter’s north American wine buyer, added to the list: Two organic wines from Kalala winery in West Kelowna.

Kalala Community Red – This blend of Merlot, Zweigelt and Pinot Noir has juicy red Okanagan cherries, raspberry and spice on the nose is an easy-drinking fresh red wine with mild tannins, it’s perfect to try with Mediterranean food and hard cheeses.

This blend of Merlot, Zweigelt and Pinot Noir has juicy red Okanagan cherries, raspberry and spice on the nose is an easy-drinking fresh red wine with mild tannins, it’s perfect to try with Mediterranean food and hard cheeses. Kalala Community White – This blend of Pinot Gris, Riesling, Gewurztraminer and Auxerrois delivers enticing aromas of zippy green apple, pear and key lime – light and refreshing on the pallet with a touch of sweetness and best enjoyed with cheeses, vegetarian dishes, fish and chips or spicy foods.

And of course, the Angry Otter team couldn’t forget the Fraser Valley’s many craft beer fans, so Troy Faye, director of liquor and beer buyer, worked with Parallel 49th brewery in Vancouver to create a fabulous IPA.

The Koi Killer Juicy IPA – a new member of the Angry Otter brand, this collaboration with Parallel 49 has intense notes of citrus and a haziness that won’t disappoint. The hoppy-bitterness on the finish is balanced by notes of orange peel and a light malt that IPA and Belgian-style fans will be sure to love!

