Running through Dec. 24, the Downtown Langley Business Association’s Shop Your Heart Out event offers shoppers the chance to win one of three $1,000 Downtown Dollar grand prizes.

Running through Dec. 24, the Downtown Langley Business Association’s Shop Your Heart Out event offers shoppers the chance to win one of three $1,000 Downtown Dollar grand prizes.

Celebrating the season in downtown Langley can be a real WIN, WIN … WIN!

Annual holiday promotion is fun for shoppers + supports business and charities

Are you ready to Shop Your Heart Out, Aldergrove?

One of the region’s favourite holiday promotions returns this month – with prizes up for grabs for both shoppers and local charities!

Running through Dec. 24, the Downtown Langley Business Association’s Shop Your Heart Out event offers shoppers the chance to win one of three $1,000 Downtown Dollar grand prizes.

Even better, in the spirit of the season, the DLBA will also donate $500 in each of the winner’s names to the Langley charity of their choice.

“People love the array of awesome Downtown Langley businesses that are participating again this year, and that it’s so easy to enter,” says Teri James, DLBA executive director.

“And given the year small businesses have had, it’s more important than ever to support local this holiday season,” James adds.

“While the ‘shop local’ movement is very strong in our community, I would still encourage everyone to think of the little stores before hitting a big box or Amazon for their gift ideas.”

How easy is it to enter?

“Simply shop in any of the 36 participating downtown Langley businesses, write your name and phone number on the back of the duplicate receipt and pop it in the ballot box at each location.”

There’s no limit to the number of times you can enter and with dozens of businesses joining in the seasonal fun, you’ll have numerous opportunities to participate while supporting the small shops, services and restaurants in your community. Plan your holiday shopping list at syho.ca.

A WIN for local charities, too

Because this is the season of giving, the participating Langley businesses also contributed to the People’s Choice Charity Contest – the public is encouraged to vote online for their favourite Langley charity. The two charities receiving the most votes will each receive $1,800.

Inspiration for the holiday season is here!

Wondering just what to get for that hard-to-shop-for nephew, the friend who has everything … or what you’d like to find yourself under the tree? Check out the on-line gift guide at syho.ca – full of great gift ideas and heart-felt messages from your local business owners.

See you in Downtown Langley!

LangleyRetail

Just Posted

Send your letter to the editor via email to <a href="mailto:editor@langleyadvancetimes.com"><strong>editor@langleyadvancetimes.com</strong></a>. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.
LETTER: Governments need to do more to aid businesses during COVID

Consumers need to realize the economic impact that buying online has on struggling local companies

Two-year-old Otis loves helping out around his grandparent’s acreage in Fernridge. He especially enjoys helping pick up and transport the leaves that grandpa Roland Seguin, 80, and grandma Lorraine collect – wheelbarrow rides being the highlight. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Good times in rural Langley

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta spoke in the House of Commons about the SkyTrain expansion to Langley City, and requested $550M. (Screengrab/Special to Langley Advance Times)
$550M federal ask would push SkyTrain expansion to Langley

Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta advocating for dollars to extend from Fleetwood to Langley City

Send your letter to the editor via email to <a href="mailto:editor@langleyadvancetimes.com"><strong>editor@langleyadvancetimes.com</strong></a>. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.
LETTER: Reader trusts in God to keep us safe during COVID

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email it to us

Actors rehearsing a scene in the upcoming TWU Theatre production of WROL (WIthout Rule of Law), which premieres on Dec. 1. (TWU/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Livestream play offers beacon of home in complicated times

Langley’s Trinity Western University’s theatre program presents a story of strength and survival

Kyle Charles poses for a photo in Edmonton on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Marvel Entertainment, the biggest comic book publisher in the world, hired the 34-year-old First Nations illustrator as one of the artists involved in Marvel Voice: Indigenous Voices #1 in August. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
VIDEO: Indigenous illustrator of new Marvel comic hopes Aboriginal women feel inspired

Kyle Charles says Indigenous women around the world have reached out

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak to the media about the COVID-19 virus outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Long-awaited federal rent subsidy program for businesses hurt by COVID-19 opens today

The new program will cover up to 65 per cent of rent or commercial mortgage interest

Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver. (Google Maps)
B.C. archbishop says there was ‘no evidence’ given for ban on in-person religious services

Ban applies to all gatherings until at least Dec. 7

People pose next to a Christmas display in Montreal, Sunday, November 22, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Top doctor urges Canadians to plan safe holidays as new COVID cases continue to rise

Positivity rate has increased from 5.8% to 6.6%

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

An Oceana Canada audit of Canadian fish stocks reveals a growing number with critical populations, calling on Fisheries and Oceans Canada to enact existing commitments. (File photo)
B.C.’s declining fisheries the result of poor DFO management: audit

Oceana Canada calls for follow through on government commitments

A sign encouraging students to wear a mask in classrooms released Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (BCTF)
BCTF asks parents to ‘create a culture of mask wearing’ as schools excluded from new rules

New indoor mask mandate does not include schools

Reverend Patrick John (PJ) O’Maoil Mheana, ordained as Father Luke, has been named the new rector for the Church of the Holy Trinity in White Rock. (Contributed photo)
From chaos to love, White Rock’s newest priest to spread message of hope

Rev. Patrick John O’Maoil Mheana to start work at Church of the Holy Trinity Nov. 30

Most Read