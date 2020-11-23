Celebrating the season in downtown Langley can be a real WIN, WIN … WIN!

Running through Dec. 24, the Downtown Langley Business Association’s Shop Your Heart Out event offers shoppers the chance to win one of three $1,000 Downtown Dollar grand prizes.

Are you ready to Shop Your Heart Out, Aldergrove?

One of the region’s favourite holiday promotions returns this month – with prizes up for grabs for both shoppers and local charities!

Running through Dec. 24, the Downtown Langley Business Association’s Shop Your Heart Out event offers shoppers the chance to win one of three $1,000 Downtown Dollar grand prizes.

Even better, in the spirit of the season, the DLBA will also donate $500 in each of the winner’s names to the Langley charity of their choice.

“People love the array of awesome Downtown Langley businesses that are participating again this year, and that it’s so easy to enter,” says Teri James, DLBA executive director.

“And given the year small businesses have had, it’s more important than ever to support local this holiday season,” James adds.

“While the ‘shop local’ movement is very strong in our community, I would still encourage everyone to think of the little stores before hitting a big box or Amazon for their gift ideas.”

How easy is it to enter?

“Simply shop in any of the 36 participating downtown Langley businesses, write your name and phone number on the back of the duplicate receipt and pop it in the ballot box at each location.”

There’s no limit to the number of times you can enter and with dozens of businesses joining in the seasonal fun, you’ll have numerous opportunities to participate while supporting the small shops, services and restaurants in your community. Plan your holiday shopping list at syho.ca.

A WIN for local charities, too

Because this is the season of giving, the participating Langley businesses also contributed to the People’s Choice Charity Contest – the public is encouraged to vote online for their favourite Langley charity. The two charities receiving the most votes will each receive $1,800.

Inspiration for the holiday season is here!

Wondering just what to get for that hard-to-shop-for nephew, the friend who has everything … or what you’d like to find yourself under the tree? Check out the on-line gift guide at syho.ca – full of great gift ideas and heart-felt messages from your local business owners.

See you in Downtown Langley!

