The Young at Heart: Redefining Our Aging Years Expo is coming to the Langley Events Centre Oct. 14.

The Young at Heart: Redefining Our Aging Years Expo is coming to the Langley Events Centre Oct. 14.

Discover the allure of Young At Heart Langley, your ideal destination for all ages

Langley is captivating the hearts of local residents with its irresistible offerings, making it an increasingly attractive option for all ages, including seniors seeking community support, engaging activities and top-notch healthcare facilities.

An exciting event is on the horizon in Langley, tailored to cater to a diverse audience. Mark your calendars for Oct. 14 when from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Langley Events Centre’s Field House (GATE #8) transforms into the remarkable setting for the Langley Young at Heart: Redefining Our Aging Years Expo.

Prepare to be amazed as Black Press Media, Western Canada’s foremost media giant, brings this unmissable occasion to life.

The Young at Heart: Redefining Our Aging Years Expo is dedicated to empowering you to maintain vitality and well-being at any age.

Delve into the latest innovations in health and wellness products, cutting-edge technology and expert insights on health trends that can elevate your life to its fullest. Engage with Langley’s leading experts in various fields and receive valuable advice on staying youthful at heart, all conveniently brought together under one roof.

With an increase in the number of Canadians aging, taking charge of your well-being has never been more critical. Regardless of your age, The Young at Heart: Redefining Our Aging Years Expo promises something for everyone.

Step into a world of possibilities with exhibitors like Ears Hearing, Henderson Funeral Chapter, The Royal Canadian Legion, The Derby Manor, and numerous others. Engage in activities like bingo and enjoy live music that will set the perfect ambiance for the day. Plus, don’t miss the chance to win an array of exciting prizes, including a grand prize giveaway.

Best of all, The Young at Heart: Redefining Our Aging Years Expo is open to the public and completely FREE!

For more information about this event or any other exciting happenings, visit https://events.blackpress.ca, or email events@blackpress.ca.

Langley beckons, providing a multitude of experiences and opportunities to enjoy, regardless of your age. Come and discover more at the Langley Young at Heart, Redefining Our Aging Years Expo.

Impress Branded ContentSeniors

Most Read

Just Posted

After its launch last year (seen here), the ‘Motors and Music’ fundraiser to help children of fallen officers will return for a second year to KPU Langley on Saturday, Aug. 19. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
‘Motor and Music’ returns to Langley

Fans in the stands cheered on competitors on Sunday, July 30, the final day the 2023 Bell Canadian Track and Field Championships at Langley’s McLeod Athletic Park. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Local athletes shine at Canadian track and field championships in Langley

A black Yamaha motorcycle was stolen from a Langley residence on July 26. RCMP seeking the public’s help to find it. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley RCMP seeking public’s help to locate stolen motorcycle

Cineplex Langley is screening family friendly favourites for $2.99 per admission every Saturday morning until Aug. 26. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)
Cineplex Langley screens family favourites for $2.99