DIY backyard summer activities

Summers in the Great White North are short but sweet. Make the most of this time as we emerge from isolation and find ways to enjoy the outdoors safely. Turn your backyard into a haven of fun with plenty of easy DIY summertime favourite activities to enjoy.

Camping: Whether you set up a tent or build your own using blankets and patio furniture, camping in your own backyard can be your next great escape. Play a board game and tell scary stories. If you prefer “glamping,” bring a laptop or device to enjoy a movie under the stars.

Gardening: The accomplishment you'll feel when you see something sprout is instantly gratifying. Get the whole family involved by setting up stations: one to pick the perfect spot, one to dig the hole, one to sprinkle the seeds and one to splash with water.

Sports: Host an Olympic-style tournament with whatever games you want – break out the dusty badminton racquets, blow up a beach ball or set up a table for some water (or beer) pong. Make a tournament bracket to keep score.

Arts and crafts: Channel your inner Picasso. Fill water guns with paint and take your shot on a canvas for abstract art. Tie-dye a t-shirt. Draw a chalk mural. Set garbage bags on the ground to limit your mess.

A few best practices to keep in mind:

Tick- and mosquito-repellent clothing: Don't let the bugs get in the way of your activities.

Sun protection: Wear sunscreen and apply it regularly. Seek shade when available.

Drink lots of water: Stay hydrated. The more water you drink, the more energy you'll have to enjoy your time outside.

Have fun: Embrace our new normal of physical distancing and make the most of the space you do have.

