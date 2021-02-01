Use the Aldergrove Credit Union Knowledge Centre to learn more about investing, and reach your financial goals. (Photo: Skynesher)

Explore your investing style

Reach your goals with a powerful savings and retirement plan

What are you saving for?

Whether you’re saving for a big purchase like a home, your children’s education, or retirement, savings tools like TFSAs, RRSPs, and term deposits can help you build a plan that works your lifestyle.

Get started at the Aldergrove Credit Union Knowledge Centre, where you can learn basics, pick up a few tips, and connect with local financial experts. The library of financial tips can help you understand your options, and how you can reach your goals faster.

Your plan will depend on what you’re hoping to achieve, so expect your Aldergrove Credit Union Financial Advisor to ask you about your goals.

Don’t forget about the little goals on the way to your big milestones. The clearer picture you give, the more your advisor can tailor your investment strategy to your needs.

What’s your risk tolerance?

Work with a Financial Advisor to make a plan that works for you, with investments tailored to your risk tolerance. They keep up with all the investment options available, so you don’t have to!

Take the guesswork out of investing with term deposits. Term deposits are the safest investment option as they offer a 100 per cent deposit guarantee, flexible terms, and low minimum deposits.

Get the best of both worlds with market-linked term deposits

Market-linked term deposits offer the security of a term deposit and the growth potential of the stock market. They offer a 100 per cent deposit guarantee, and higher growth potential since the rates of return are linked to the stock market.

Knowledge at your fingertips

Visit the Aldergrove Credit Union Knowledge Centre to learn about retirement savings, investing, borrowing, and getting the most out of your money!

Schedule an appointment with an expert at any of their six Fraser Valley locations, including their Aldergrove Community Branch at 2941 272 St., 604-856-7724, and their Otter Community Branch at 3661 248 St., 604-856-2558. Learn more at aldergrovecu.ca or follow them on Facebook!

Financial planning

