Learn about your mortgage options from the experts at Aldergrove Credit Union. They’ll be happy to sit down with you for a chat to show you ways to save and even earn money.

Finding your perfect mortgage

Working with Aldergrove Credit Union’s local experts can save and earn you money

Whether you’re looking to get into your first home, move into a larger one or upgrade your existing one, there’s a good chance you’ll need financial help to reach your home ownership goals.

So what should you look for when it comes to your first, or next mortgage?

There are many elements to think about and various questions to ask, such as whether you should go with a fixed or variable interest rate, make two payments a month rather than one, or keep your mortgage in the same financial institution as your other accounts.

With housing prices at an all-time high, more and more mortgage shoppers are looking for the best value, says Crystal Demosten, financial service advisor with Aldergrove Credit Union’s Aldergrove Community Branch.

Helping homeowners in various ways

Extra expenses can come your way when you least expect them, Crystal says, which is where the credit union’s memberSHARE mortgage offers you some significant benefits. Here’s some ways this mortgage can help you:

  • Instant cash bonus Right now, if you choose Aldergrove Credit Union for your mortgage, you could earn an instant cash bonus of up to $1,200 to help you cover any unexpected costs.
  • 120-day interest rate guarantee If you’re concerned about interest rates going up, getting pre-approval now and taking advantage of the 120-day rate guarantee can bring you peace of mind and save you money.
  • Monthly savings This bundle also includes free chequing for one year, as well as a no-fee Collabria Master Card for 12 months, which gives you more financial flexibility.
  • Expert knowledge As part of the Aldergrove Credit Union family you’ve got access to experts in other departments as well. Ask about your free insurance needs analysis.

Earn more cash by bundling up

Once you’ve got your mortgage and other qualifying financial products in place, such as a chequing and/or savings account, line of credit or overdraft protection, payroll direct deposit and more, you’ll be eligible to receive a product bundle year-end cash reward of up to $200 through the memberSHARE Loyalty Program.

The program, which shared a record $1.56 million with its members last month, offers three other ways to earn cash, from rebates on loan interest, bonuses on deposit interest and dividends on equity shares.

*****

To find out more or book a time to chat with an experienced advisor, contact your nearest branch by phone or drop by. You can also follow Aldergrove Credit Union on Facebook.

 

