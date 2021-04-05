In addition to its RV sites, the shared interest lakefront development boasts 20 cabin sites overlooking Sugar Lake, with available sites ranging from 3,197 sq.ft. to 5,500 sq.ft.

In addition to its RV sites, the shared interest lakefront development boasts 20 cabin sites overlooking Sugar Lake, with available sites ranging from 3,197 sq.ft. to 5,500 sq.ft.

Four seasons of memory-making adventures await at Sugar Lake

Discover your year-round cabin retreat at this Okanagan vacation destination

Could your year-round cabin retreat really be this close … and this easy to make uniquely yours?

It can when that retreat is perched on the shores of the Okanagan’s Sugar Lake!

Located less than an hour east of Vernon, less than two hours from Kelowna and just a six-hour drive from the Fraser Valley, Sugar Lake Recreational Properties is a shared interest lakefront development of cabin and RV lots.

A unique location that offers all the amenities of the Okanagan and Shuswap but without the crowds, available cabin sites range from 3,197 sq.ft. to 5,500 sq.ft. – perfect for a cosy cabin for two or space to welcome the whole family. And when you need more space, guests are welcome at the on-site lodge, open from May through September!

Located less than an hour east of Vernon, Sugar Lake is a year-round vacation destination ideal for both long-weekends and extended escapes.

Located less than an hour east of Vernon, Sugar Lake is a year-round vacation destination ideal for both long-weekends and extended escapes.

The proximity to Vernon, Kelowna and nearby Cherryville mean that no matter what vision you have for your Sugar Lake escape, construction is easily accommodated. Recommendations are available from the Okanagan-based development team – who can also provide vendor financing if needed – and with a number of owners already enjoying their year-round vacation destination, additional construction contacts are easily shared.

While Sugar Lake is your chance to get away from it all, you can do so with the confidence that comes from knowing that details are all looked after. The fully serviced lots mean there’s no need to fuss with generators, wells or septic systems – there’s even a state-of-the-art water treatment system.

Added peace of mind comes from year-round security and snow removal, making those winter retreats a breeze, and if you choose to include your cabin in the rental pool when you’re not using it yourself, the team also oversees all those logistics.

(Plus, if you ever change your mind, withdrawing your cabin from the rental pool is just as easy.)

A Taste of Sugar Lake

Why make your home-away-from-home at Sugar Lake?

Perfect for paddling,swimming or casting a line, you can even bring the boat, with slips at the onsite dock available for lease.

Relax beach-side with the latest summer read, enjoy a family cook-out or spend the day adventuring through thousands of hectares of forest, freshwater lakes, rivers and streams.

The quaint village of Cherryville, just 14km north, offers a variety of activities and amenities or venture further afield to Nakusp, with its hot springs, arts community and special events. And just 90 minutes away, Silver Star brings summer mountain biking, winter skiing and a whole host of memory-making fun!

Summer or winter – and every season in between! – it doesn’t get much sweeter than Sugar Lake. Explore the possibilities sugarlakelife.ca or email info@sugarlakelife.ca

Sugar Lake is just as sweet in winter, with a variety of cool-weather activities to enjoy.

Sugar Lake is just as sweet in winter, with a variety of cool-weather activities to enjoy.

Family VacationsOkanaganOutdoors and Recreation

Previous story
5 reasons your career search just got easier

Just Posted

An artist’s rendering of the proposed garden centre in Walnut Grove. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Colossus Theatre site to get temporary garden centre

The Township okayed a temporary permit

Authors and Trinity Western University instructors (from left) Jan Lermitte, Monika Hilder, Robynne Healey and Holly Nelson said history has often overlooked women who made significant contributions (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Trinity Western instructors look at how women have shaped history

Often, women who make a difference are overlooked

Laura Rosengren is one of three artists preparing a motherhood-based exhibition at the Fort Gallery later this month. This painting is entitled “Director.” (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Trio of artists prepare to tackle motherhood in upcoming exhibit

Next exhibit for Fort Gallery, in the village of Fort Langley, is called Comforter

A significant portion of North Langley was without power for several hours in late March 2021, prompting big lines at local fast food restaurants. (File photo)
LETTER: Langley residents power through outage sustained with fast food

One of those who lost power found everyone had the same idea – go eat

Fire crews lugged extinguishers into the deep brush at the west side of the Langley airport to fight a small fire on Sunday, April 4 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Langley fire crews lug extinguishers into deep brush to fight blaze

Blaze reported near Langley airport

People line up at a COVID-19 testing clinic Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada’s total COVID-19 case count surpasses one million

Some provinces have introduced stricter public health measures in a bid to contain the spread of variants

An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Seven more Vancouver Canucks added to NHL’s COVID protocol list

The news comes as B.C. set a record for positive cases Saturday with 1,072 new infections

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. Photo: Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News
B.C. sets two new daily records with latest COVID-19 cases

1,018 cases for April 1 to 2 and 1,072 cases for April 2 to 3

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Hundreds of people march along Yale Road near Hodgins Avenue during the Fraser Valley Freedom Rally on Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: Hundreds rally in Fraser Valley in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions

Large group of unmasked protesters from Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley gathered for FV Freedom Rally

A disposable face mask is pictured on the ground in east Vancouver, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Health Canada issues recall for disposable masks containing graphene

Anyone who has worn a graphene mask should consult their health-care provider if they have concerns such as shortness of breath, difficulty breathing

A Vancouver restaurant ordered to close Friday after defying a provincial health COVID-19 order restricting indoor dining service remained open Saturday. (Instagram/F2 Productions Inc.)
B.C. restaurant ordered to close for defying COVID-19 orders remains open

Gusto owner refused to restrict indoor dining service Friday and was ordered by health officials to close

Individuals in Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health Authority regions could soon be provided with a free TransLink shuttle service to COVID-19 vaccination sites. (Black Press Media/Lauren Collins)
TransLink devotes 10 buses to use as free COVID-19 vaccination site shuttles

‘If you know of a group of individuals who are having trouble accessing their clinics, we want to hear from you,’ says interim CEO

Most Read