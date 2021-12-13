From gifts to groceries, how shopping locally helps your community!

When you shop at Otter Co-op, 100 per cent of the money you spend goes back into the community. Right now, all locations are collecting donations for Canadian Red Cross flood relief efforts, and both Otter Co-op and Federated Co-operatives Limited are matching donations.

The holidays are upon us, and if you’re doing any last-minute shopping for gifts or festive meals, consider supporting local businesses to benefit your community!

Otter Co-op is your local grocery store, and a great place to cross items off your Christmas list. Plus who doesn’t love shopping in a place that feels like home?

Support local growers

Farmers in the Fraser Valley have faced huge challenges in 2021, but you can help them finish the year on a positive note.

Otter Co-op has made it a mission to support local businesses and farms by supplying local products in their Aldergrove Feed, Mt. Lehman and Parallel Food Store locations. When you’re planning your holiday meal, visit Otter Co-op to taste and experience all the bounty of the Fraser Valley, from fresh local produce to artisanal treats. Supplement your family feast with side dishes from local farmers and pick up stocking stuffers from local bakers to support your community this season. Look for the “Made in BC” label to find local products in store!

Gifts that keep giving

For 99 years, Otter Co-op has served the Lower Mainland community not just through groceries and gas, but also through regular contributions to local charities and community groups. In 2020 they donated over $407,000 to support their surrounding communities and initiatives, on top of their local-first approach to doing business.

“We have strong relationships with local charities, businesses and community groups,” says Jack Nicholson, CEO of Otter Co-op. “The community supports us, and we really try to pass that generosity back to the community as much as we can.”

Many people incorporate charitable giving into their year-end plans, and by shopping locally for holiday groceries you’ll be adding more to the season’s giving!

For Giving Week in the first week of December, Otter Co-op gave Coghlan Fundamental Elementary School students Vancouver Giants tickets, Matsqui Elementary students boxes of craft supplies, healthcare workers at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and other front-line workers tasty popcorn treats, local animal shelters like Tiny Kittens free pet food, and raised over $30,000 for flood recovery.

Support local workers

The Otter Co-op is operated by people right here in the Lower Mainland, and the money you spend goes right back into the community. The Otter board is made up of community members who work to benefit their local regions, and all co-op members have a say in who is elected to the Board of Directors.

“We live where you live, work where you work and we’re helping grow the economy right here,” Nicholson says.

Find Otter Co-op’s Food Stores in Mt. Lehman, East Abbotsford and Aldergrove. No membership required!

