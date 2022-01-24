G&F Financial Group donates $200,000 to community over holiday season

Fraser Valley community credit union G&F Financial Group donated a total of $200,000 to BC charitable organizations during the holiday season in gratitude for local community organizations.

G&F Financial Group* a community credit union serving the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley, has donated a total of $200,000 to a number of charitable organizations in BC. The funds were distributed during the 2021 holiday season as a show of gratitude for local community organizations.

“This is absolutely the best part about being a credit union – supporting the communities where we live and work,” say Bill Kiss and Jeff Shewfelt, Co-CEOs, G&F Financial Group. “When we do well as an organization, our communities benefit from that. Receiving recommendations for charities from our employees brings this initiative so much closer to our hearts and helps to raise awareness of the charities. We are thankful for the enthusiastic participation this year!”

G&F’s branches have a deep understanding of what is needed within the communities they serve. Over the holidays, they distributed $120,000 to 35 organizations that support community health and wellness, including: Burnaby Neighbourhood House Food Bank, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 133, Port Moody Legion Club 119, Douglas Park Elementary School, Aldergrove Food Bank, Langley Youth HUB, Sikh Sewa International Society of Youth, Kinghaven Treatment Centre, Mission Hospice Society, and others.

G&F’s unique culture thrives on two-way communication and it is important that we ask our employees what charities they’d like to support. Based on feedback from our employees and social media followers, we have donated to:

SHARE Family & Community Services – $20,000

SHARE provides leadership and programs in response to the social needs of the residents of the Tri-Cities.

Cyrus Centre, Abbotsford – $15,000

Cyrus Centre provides youth with a way out and a way off the streets.

Dixon Society – $10,000

Dixon Society provides shelter, guidance and hope for women and children fleeing violence.

Foundry Abbotsford – $5,000

Foundry is a collaborative community where youth and families can learn, grow and thrive amid life’s challenges.

G&F has also donated $30,000 to the G&F Financial Group Trust held by the Credit Union Foundation of BC to support students in their educational pursuits.

G&F is proud to support these important organizations and we thank them for the tireless work they do in strengthening our communities.

Merger results in increased community giving

Following our merger with Aldergrove Credit Union in August 2021, G&F has greater resources to give back to our communities. The $200,000 community giveaway initiative was one part of G&F’s multi-faceted $1.5 million community investment made in the fourth quarter of 2021. In addition to investing $1 million in the G&F Financial Group Foundation, our credit union gave $85,333 to the United Way and $250,000 in financial support for those affected by the devastating floods in BC.

