Happy Birthday to Canada’s best little fair!

The Strathcona Mounted Troop will bring their 25-member troop and their horses to the Abbotsford Agrifair.

A big Happy Birthday to Abbotsford’s own Agrifair!

From July 29 to July 31, Agrifair marks 113 years of bringing the community together to celebrate Abbotsford’s rich agriculture roots with a host of fun-filled, family-friendly events and activities.

“The Abbotsford Agrifair is a piece of Abbotsford’s history and is an important event for our community,” says fair manager Graham Vanstone.

The three-day event brings together familiar favourites like the Country Horse Classic with special guests like the Strathcona Mounted Troop, who will open up the event with its 25-member troop and their horses performing their musical ride!

“We are excited to say things are finally back to normal at the Agrifair, and to welcome the community back to celebrate one of Abbotsford’s favourite summer events,” says Vanstone.

You’ll also find some new features and faces sure to keep you entertained throughout the weekend. Highlights include live music performances everyday, with concert admission included in the ticket price. Performances are scheduled every day of the fair, but gates close at 9 p.m. nightly, so be sure to arrive nice and early if you hope to catch one of the later performances!

Tim and the Glory Boys will entertain audiences at Agrifair Sunday night.

Friday line-up:

2:30 p.m. – White Thunder Dance Theatre

3:30 p.m. – Karima Essa

4:15 p.m. – Saint Soldier

8 p.m. – Blues HooDoo

8:45 p.m. – Ryan McAllister

9:30 p.m. – U4

Saturday line-up:

8 p.m. – Karen Lee Batten

9:30 p.m. – We are One – Drag and Comedy Show

Sunday line-up:

8 p.m. – The Springmans

9:15 p.m. – Tim and the Glory Boys

Other exciting new additions for the 2022 Agrifair include an 1,800-square-foot mini-golf course, and onsite wood carving demonstrations by Saw Valley Carving featuring Ryan Cook from HGTV’s Carver Kings series.

Join the fun today!

Those interested in volunteering or participating as a vendor can fill out the online form by July 20 at agrifair.ca.

The gates will be open from 1 to 9 p.m. all three days with parking available for $5 (no in-out privileges, available). Alternatively, leave the car at home and consider walking or biking to the event (just don’t forget to bring your own bike lock!).

Tickets are available now and provide access to all the shows, concerts and more, but note that midway ride tickets and refreshments are extra. Make your visit a breeze by purchasing tickets ahead through TicketLeader: three-day wristband – $19; adult – $13; student – $11; senior – $11; kids 10 and younger – free.

Come out to Canada’s Best Little Fair and support your local farming community, celebrate the Abbotsford Agrifair’s 113th birthday and enjoy some wholesome family fun!

For more details and exciting updates, follow the Agrifair on Facebook and visit online at agrifair.ca/agrifair-2022.

Agrifair welcomes wood carving demonstrations by Saw Valley Carving, featuring Ryan Cook from HGTV’s Carver Kings series.

