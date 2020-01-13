Nitin Sachar and his staff at SSL Computers, with locations in Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Surrey, can help with everything from your home security needs to a wide variety of computer services and repairs. (Sarah Gawdin/The Progress)

Home or business video monitoring can be this easy!

Abbotsford electronics experts can help give you peace of mind when you’re away

Do you worry about home safety and security when you’re at work or on holiday? Are you concerned who might be lurking around when you’re home late at night?

Many people have invested in a home video monitoring system with remote access as a way to keep tabs on activities happening around their home. And monitoring that system at any time, from your cell phone or desktop computer, can be simple, says Nitin Sachar, owner/operator of SSL Computers.

“Whether you’re shopping online and want to know when your packages are delivered to your door, or want evidence of unwanted trespassers on your property, a monitoring system can provide you with peace of mind,” he says.

A one-time investment in a four-camera system – installers place them in strategic locations – provides 24/7 security around your home, no matter what the weather. For many people, it’s also resulted in lower home insurance premiums, Sachar says.

Another set of eyes on your business

Video monitoring also has many business applications. Business owners and property managers may focus on after-hours activities, but retailers and other public operators install cameras inside their stores or restaurants, as a way to identify potential thieves or witnesses. “If incidents occur that need following up, people want to have a better idea of what’s happened,” Sachar says. A consultation call or visit to your nearest SSL Computers location in Abbotsford, Chilliwack or Surrey can get you started.

Have other electronics needs? Here’s how SSL can help:

  1. Building it right – If you have specific requirements for desktop activities at home or in the office, SSL technicians work with you to custom-build your next computer. They’ll ask about usage, then choose the right components for the task. “We match the amount of processing and video power, so everyone from gamers to customers using AutoCAD architecture systems have the appropriate system for them,” Sachar says.
  2. Powerful backup – Whether you’re purchasing a ready-made computer or a custom-built machine – that includes refurbished computers for people on a budget – SSL backs everything they sell with in-house warranties on top of any manufacturer’s warranty.
  3. Fast turnaround time – Need that custom computer or repair job done quickly? Fast, reliable service, often resulting in same-day or next-day turnaround, is one thing many customers highlight in their Google reviews.
  4. Keeping your small business on track – On top of providing equipment, SSL also offers IT management services, letting you focus on serving your customers rather than troubleshooting computer issues.

To find out more, visit sslcomputers.com or follow them on Facebook.

