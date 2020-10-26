The Aldergrove Credit Union Knowledge Centre has a wealth of advice to help you take advantage of historically low mortage rates. If you’re looking to buy your first home, the Credit Union has great advice to help you get it right the first time.

Home shopping? Get it right the first time with the right advice

Take advantage of historically low mortgage rates with Aldergrove Credit Union

Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer, looking to refinance for some extra cash, or locked into a fixed rate, these lending rates are a golden opportunity. You just might need a bit of guidance to understand how you can take advantage of them and save money.

Luckily there’s a team of advisors at Aldergrove Credit Union — and a wealth of great advice in the ACU Knowledge Centre —to help you. Map out a plan for your first home purchase to make the process as smooth as possible, or blend and extend a fixed rate mortgage to merge your previous rates with current prices.

3 tips on getting started

Buying a home can be the biggest financial decision you’ll ever make. Here are 3 tips to help you get it right the first time:

  1. Make a list of your priorities, wants, needs, and deal-breakers. Figuring out the items you aren’t willing to budge on will help you gain a clear understanding of how to start your search.
  2. Determine your budget. Review your finances in detail to get a good sense of what you can spend. Consider extra expenses like property taxes and maintenance costs.
  3. Get pre-approved. Pre-qualifying for a mortgage arms you with the knowledge and confidence to shop within your budget.

Now is a great time to start your home ownership journey. Take advantage of Aldergrove Credit Union’s lowest mortgage rates ever and get affordable payments, extra payment options, and an annual cash rebate.

Want more financial tips? Visit the Aldergrove Credit Union Knowledge Centre to learn about retirement savings, investing, borrowing, and getting the most out of your money!

You can also visit any of their six Fraser Valley locations, including their Aldergrove Community Branch at 2941 272 St., 604-856-7724, and their Otter Community Branch at 3661 248 St., 604-856-2558.

Aldergrove Credit Union is currently offering up to $450 in new member offers. Learn more at aldergrovecu.ca or follow them on Facebook!

