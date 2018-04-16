Is fuel efficiency weighing on your mind … and wallet?

Ford’s top 2018 choices for fuel savings and tips to burn less fuel

Magnuson Ford’s Jesse Cotten and Tyler Wiens showcase the Ecosport, a smaller, sporty crossover whose fuel economy will be appreciated with the current gas prices.

If you’ve had to fill up the car in recent weeks, you’re feeling the jump in already-high gas prices hit you right in the wallet.

With no relief in sight – especially as summer roadtrip season nears – drivers are looking for ways to save gas and boost fuel efficiency at every corner.

“Fuel economy is absolutely top of mind when people are in the showroom,” says Layne Magnuson, dealer principal at Abbotsford’s family-owned and operated Magnuson Ford.

Manufacturers have taken notice.

“Ford has really upped its game when it comes to fuel-efficient vehicles,” Magnuson says, pointing to the most fuel-efficient cars in the Ford line:

  • 2018 Fiesta – A fun, sporty smaller car boasting 8.6L per 100 km/city and 6.7L/highway
  • 2018 Focus – A Ford staple, available in sedan and hatchback, with 9.7L/city and 7L/highway
  • 2018 Ford Eco port – A smaller, sporty crossover offering 8.6L/city and 8.1L/highway
  • 2018 Fusion – A stylish sedan starting at just $22,488, offering 10L/city and 7L/highway
  • 2018 Escape – Comfort meets cool, with gas economy of 10.6L/city and 8L/highway

For those considering a hybrid, Magnuson has seen interest in the C-Max, boasting a fuel economy of 5.7L in the city and 6.2L on the highway, and the 2018 Fusion hybrid, with 5.5L in the city and 5.7L on the highway.

Turning an efficient eye to the truck

Cars aren’t the only vehicles getting an efficiency boost. Not only are Ford’s new F150 trucks about 700 pounds lighter, but the new 2.7-litre Ecoboost engine also offers a smaller, more fuel-efficient option, with 12.4L/100km in the city, and 9.8L on the highway.

“These are all things that have been designed to maximize fuel-efficiency and economy,” Magnuson says.

And for diesel fans, Ford is also introducing a new small engine diesel F150.

Servicing to save fuel

If the time isn’t right for a trade-in, the Magnuson Ford service team offers a few tips to help you make the most of what you have:

  • Ensure your tires are correctly inflated and that you have the right tires for the season. Winter tires are too soft for summer and will not only wear faster but cause your vehicle to use more fuel.
  • Keep your engine tuned and use the recommended oil
  • Remove excess weight and rooftop carriers
  • Drive smart – tailgating, speeding and stopping quickly all consume more gas (not to mention being harder on the vehicle overall).

•••

Magnuson Ford has been serving the Abbotsford area, including Mission, Langley, Chilliwack and Surrey, since 2009. Visit them at 32562 South Fraser Way for a wide selection of new and used Ford vehicles. To keep your vehicle operative at its best, trust it to their service department’s trained Ford technicians.

