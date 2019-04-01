It’s time for a spring tune-up to get your vehicle ready for the warmer weather … and roadtrip season!

Is your vehicle roadtrip-ready?

Tire change and a tune-up should start your spring routine

It’s time to shed those winter layers and get ready for spring in Aldergrove. For your vehicle, that starts with putting your winter tires in storage and giving your summer tires the chance to hit the road!

“Once the temperatures are more consistently above 7 degrees celsius, your winter tires won’t handle as well on the road and will start to wear down more quickly than those designed for spring and summer driving,” explains Chad Therres, manager of Super Steve’s Tire.

Not only will summer tires be better for those spring rains coming our way, but they’ll also give you better fuel efficiency – perfect for those summer roadtrips coming up.

Beyond tires: Get roadtrip ready

  1. Rain also means contending with road dirt and grime, so a spring tune-up should include checking your wiper blades for wear – they typically need to be replaced every year or so – and topping up your washer fluid to keep your windshield clear and clean.
  2. Speaking of fluids, be sure your vehicle’s transmission, brake and other fluids are checked and topped up to prevent any unwanted surprises interrupting your weekend getaway, and ensure your front and rear lights are working as they should so other drivers see you … and you see them.
  3. After contending with a winter full of potholes, it’s a good idea to have your shocks and suspension examined to ensure all is working as it should and there are no damaged or missing parts.
  4. The same goes for any effects of corrosive road salt. A thorough car wash – including the undercarriage of your vehicle – should be part of your spring cleaning routine. It will help clear any residual build-up and make it easier for your mechanic or technician to see any problem spots, Therres says.
  5. If spring is also “Roadtrip!” season – we’re looking at you, boating and camping friends – be sure to get your battery checked before hitting the road and of course, change your oil to keep your engine humming along.

And if new tires are in your spring plans, the Super Steve’s team can help with that too – through June 15, get up to $120 cash back on select Goodyear or Dunlop tires and 250 bonus Airmiles!

***

Super Steve’s Tire and Mechanical is a family-owned and operated automotive shop in Aldergrove providing full mechanical services in addition to tire sales – including a lifetime of free flat repairs and rotations with four tires purchased.

 

