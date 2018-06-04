Make your trip memorable for all the right reasons by getting roadtrip ready.

Is your vehicle roadtrip ready?

Make your summer holiday memorable for the right reasons!

With the start of summer on the horizon, so is roadtrip season. Is your vehicle ready?

“The last thing you want is to be driving through Osoyoos with no air conditioning, or venturing into the mountains with worn tires,” says Chad Therres, manager of Super Steve’s Tire in Aldergrove.

Even a trip to the North Van mountains can be quickly ruined by an overheated vehicle and or worn breaks.

Here’s what you need to know before you go:

1. Air conditioning: If you’ve been relying on the “window method” of air conditioning so far this season, take the time to turn on your system to ensure it works before you head out on the open road. If you’re not getting cold air, it could be a simple matter of recharging the system after a long winter, something technicians can test for – and rectify – quickly and inexpensively, Therres says. If it’s something more serious, they can tell you that too, and repair it.

2. Fluids: The right fluids – and enough of them – are crucial to a safe roadtrip, Therres notes. Everything from window washer fluid to topped-up coolant and oil will help your engine running smoothly … and keep the bugs washed out of your line of sight!

3. Tires: How’s the tread on your tires? And are they properly inflated to give you the best handling and fuel efficiency? “B.C.’s long stretches of highway and winding mountain roads are ideal for summer roadtripping, but worn or improperly inflated tires can not only be dangerous, but cost you money, especially with gas prices where they are,” Therres says.

4. Brakes: Whether you need to stop quickly in busy city traffic or safely manoeuvre steep mountain descents, knowing you have brakes that can handle the job will go a long way to providing peace of mind.

5. Battery/charging system: Dead battery in Banff? Been there, done that … and it’s no fun. Trust the Super Steve’s Tire team to diagnose any touchy battery or charging system issues, before you’re on the side of the road with no cell service!

Few holidays are better than a B.C. roadtrip … unless car trouble leaves you sidelined. Make your trip memorable for all the right reasons by getting roadtrip ready!

To book your appointment today, visit superstevestire.com/book-an-appointment

 

