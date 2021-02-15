It’s a Win-Win … Win on Downtown Langley’s Window Walk!

From Feb. 15 to March 15, view the decorated windows, vote for your favourite

Two entries for the Downtown Langley Business Association’s Window Walk, Feb. 15 to March 15: left, Thrift For Children Thrift Store’s ‘Travel dreams’ and right, Sugar’d Langley’s ‘Dare to be bare.’

We could all use a little distraction while we wait for spring to truly arrive, and your favourite Downtown Langley businesses have just the thing!

Window Walk hits the city sidewalks Feb. 15 to March 15, with 17 participating businesses showcasing spectacularly decorated windows. Simply download a map from www.windowwalklangley.com and enjoy a self-guided tour over the course of the day, or month!

“We can’t wait to share the creativity our businesses have put into these wonderful displays,” says Teri James, executive director of the Downtown Langley Business Association.

“We left the guidelines wide open, with the only direction that the window has to be fun, engaging and a unique representation of the business. Businesses are encouraged to call on their team’s imagination and truly make it their own – so we’re excited to see what everyone has come up with!”

With the hustle and bustle of the holidays now past, and a few weeks left until spring, the Window Walk is designed to provide Langley residents and shoppers with something safe and fun to do outside and engage with the local business community.

Oh, and there’s also the chance to win $500 Downtown Dollars!

Better yet, the business with the most votes also gets to present $500 to the Langley charity of their choice, so it really is a Win-Win … Win!

Here’s how it works:

Download the map, then stroll Downtown Langley, and view the windows. Make a note of those you like, then visit www.windowwalklangley.com again to vote for your favourite. For simply casting your vote, you’ll be entered in a draw for $500 Downtown Dollars! At the end of the event, the business with the most votes will have $500 donated in their name to the Langley charity of their choice.

Hosted by the Downtown Langley Business Association, visit downtownlangley.com to learn more and follow them on Facebook and @discoverdowntownlangley for the latest news!

