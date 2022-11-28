Langley brings the Magic of Christmas to Timms Community Centre Saturday + Sunday

The City of Langley is celebrating a two-day Magic of Christmas Festival Dec. 3 and 4.

The Magic of Christmas is coming to Langley this weekend!

With the City of Langley’s holiday celebrations extending a full two days, the Magic of Christmas Festival will fill the Timms Community Centre grounds with all manner of seasonal delights Dec. 3 and 4.

Here are 5 ways to celebrate the season in Langley:

Bring the entire family to the craft stations, where you’ll find activities for all ages, from wreath-making to decorate your door to crafting that all-important letter to Santa. (Speaking of everyone’s favourite man in red, watch for an appearance by Santa Claus, who’ll take a break from his workshop to visit Langley families.) Marvel at the talented ice carvers and snow sculptors creating magic on-site and stop by the two outdoor stages where local entertainers will fill the air with seasonal music: On Saturday, the Beauty Shop Dolls kick things off at noon and 2 p.m., followed by new rhythms on the hour by Santa’s Saxes (1 and 3 p.m.), Johnny Elvis n’ Friends do Christmas (4 and 6 p.m.), and Silver Diamond Country Dancers at 5 p.m., before The Seabillys wrap things up at 7 p.m. On Sunday, Johnny Elvis opens the day at 10 a.m., with Santa’s Saxes at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Dimes Holiday Trio at noon and 2 p.m., and VOC Sweet Soul Choir closing out the festival at 3 p.m. The Downtown Langley Business Association will offer a prize draw for $500 Downtown Dollars each day as part of the City of Langley’s Magic of Christmas Festival Dec. 3 and 4. Photo courtesy DLBA Fuel your adventures at the selection of food trucks on-site. Shop for everyone on your list inside the Timms Centre, where the Langley Arts Council hosts 40+ holiday arts and crafts vendors at an Artisan Craft Market, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Be sure to enter the draw from the Downtown Langley Business Association – giving away a prize of $500 Downtown Dollars each day!

“We can’t wait to welcome families for two full days of seasonal festivities,” says Langley Coun. Paul Albrecht. “From the ice carvings to craft stations, to the amazing array of entertainers on the line-up, this will be a terrific opportunity to welcome the holidays as a community.”

The Magic of Christmas Festival replaces the Christmas parade which had experienced some recent challenges due to increased safety concerns for participants and spectators, escalating traffic control costs due to WorkSafeBC regulations, and fewer parade float entries, Albrecht says, adding that spreading the festivities over the weekend will also allow more people to participate.

Head to the Timms Community Centre, 20399 Douglas Cresc. on Saturday, Dec. 3 from noon to 8 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More ways to celebrate

Also coming up is the City of Langley’s Christmas Light Tour and a Christmas Scavenger Hunt, returning after last year’s popular inaugural event. The scavenger hunt will be available online throughout the holiday season for everyone to download and enjoy.

And of course, watch your Langley Advance Times for the annual colouring contest!

Learn more about the City of Langley’s Magic of Christmas Festival here

