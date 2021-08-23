Look good, feel good skincare solutions

As we revel in the opportunity to get out and about again, to socialize with friends and family we haven’t seen in awhile, and to finally celebrate all life’s special events, it’s also time to put our best face forward.

After all, after a year at home, no matter what you’re planning – whether a simple dinner out, catching up with friends, or a much-anticipated wedding – everyone wants to look their best.

Dr. Vijayan at work with a patient.

Healthy skin = healthy you

Practicing a little bit of self-care goes a long way.

Looking good helps you feel good, yet can mean different things to different people. We’re familiar with the importance of eating right and exercising, but many folks forget about skincare! Your skin acts as a barrier to pollution and other aging elements, and requires some TLC to look and feel its best.

If you’ve tried all the drug-store creams and potions to make your skin glow, or if they seemed to work for a while, but don’t offer the same results anymore, it might be time to explore a new level of personal care, suggests Andrea Warren, from Langley’s Olive Tree Aesthetics.

Before and after Glow Facial

Opening in February 2021, this physician-led aesthetics clinic offers treatments and clinically effective products to help you look your best.

“Our goals are happy patients and exceptional patient care,” says Andrea, Clinic Manager. “The best part of my job is making people feel better about themselves.”

Look better, feel better. You’re in good hands at Olive Tree Aesthetics

Preventive skin care to sun damage treatment

Services range from treatment for sun damage to unwanted hair removal, but it’s really that expert care and advice that helps Olive Tree stand out.

For the uninitiated, knowing what you want, or how to target a specific problem can be difficult. Olive Tree offers free consultations where your needs and concerns are listened to so that the experienced staff can ensure you get the result you want.

Everything from fine lines and wrinkles, to common skin issues like rosacea and acne, and even issues like hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating) and migraines can be treated through the use of either botox or fillers by in-clinic physicians Dr. Samuel Vijayan MD, CCFP, and Dr. Mathews Manampuram MD, CCFP, providing on-the-spot treatment with gentle injection techniques, always keeping in mind the goal of smoother, refreshed looking skin.

Gentle needle technique keeps you comfortable in expert hands

Treatment times vary, depending on the chosen course of action, but typically range from about 45 minutes for an initial treatment to 30 minutes for a “top-up” treatment. In addition, find expert advice for your daily skin care routine, along with medical-grade sunscreen and vitamin-based creams and other solutions to make the most of your look.

To book your free consultation, call 604-427-2515 or book your consultation online today!

Caring and gentle staff help you look your best

