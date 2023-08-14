‘Love it, love it, love it!’ 81-year-old sewing business turns heads with new site

Stephannie and Clint Bulman’s new Castle Sewing location in Langley offers more than 1,000 square feet of additional retail and studio space. Photo courtesy Castle Sewing

Sometimes, when it rains, it pours. So, if you’re one of Langley’s favourite businesses, with a history reaching back 81 years and four generations, you look past that downpour to the rainbow beyond.

Just ask Stephannie and Clint Bulman, from Castle Sewing.

After surviving a disastrous fire, then pandemic uncertainties, the family-owned business faced a new challenge: the new Skytrain route would travel right through the property that had been Castle’s home since 1964.

Moving was the only option, and today Stephannie and Clint are thrilled to offer sewers and quilters a spacious, brand new retail store and studio space.

“We re-opened July 8 after planning everything from the ground up – literally,” Stephannie says.

Inside the modern, bright shop, customers are loving the more than 1,000 sq. ft. of extra space – room for more colourful bolts of fabric, more accessories and more sewing machines, not to mention more space for their favourite classes in the mezzanine studio space.

“It gives you a happy feeling when you walk in because it’s so light,” Stephannie says. “But I think my favourite thing is how our clients have embraced the move – they seem to really love it.”

In fact, that was exactly the phrase used by one enthusiastic customer upon her first visit: “Love it, love it, love it!” she told the team.

Visit the studio

With classes and machines for everyone from those new to sewing to experienced pros, Stephannie is especially pleased to now have space for the fully programmable HandiQuilter Amara 20, a long-arm machine that’s a great tool for local quilters.

Looking ahead, Castle Sewing will continue a revolving series of grand opening specials for the rest of summer, followed by new classes coming in the fall.

And the Bulmans look forward to the possibilities to come, now joined by their daughter Emily in the business that Clint’s grandfather founded in 1942.

While leaving the old location “was a little sad and at times is still emotional, you have to make margaritas out of the limes you’re given,” Stephannie says with a laugh.

Centrally located to everywhere!

Just eight minutes from the former location, the new Castle Sewing Centre is just off the Trans Canada, near 200 St., offering easy access from anywhere in Lower Mainland.

Stop from Monday to Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 19748 86 Ave Unit A125, Langley Twp. Learn more at castlesewing.com

