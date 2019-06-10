Magic in the Plaza wraps up the 2019 McBurney Plaza Summer Series Aug. 10, but there’s lots more on the calendar before that, including music, games, treats and more.

McBurney Plaza promises fantastic lineup of summer performances

Mark your calendars for a great mix of incredible live entertainment and fun, family-friendly activities during Langley’s fifth annual McBurney Plaza Summer Series.

“Thanks to presenting sponsors Downtown Langley Business Association and Langley City, we’ve consistently brought a high level of entertainment to these free events along with fun giveaways,” says Teri James, DLBA Executive Director. “The community-focused series welcomes everyone to come take in everything Downtown Langley has to offer and enjoy a memorable summer experience.”

The terrific line up of entertainment includes an award-winning dance band, celebrity impersonators, renowned magicians, balloon twisters, face painters and more. Savour delicious treats from Discover Langley City and round our your day exploring Downtown Langley’s unique shops, services and restaurants.

Mark your calendars:

• Saturday, June 22 – Party in the Plaza, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The 2019 Summer Series kicks off with a summer celebration you don’t want to miss! Kick back and enjoy live music from the incredible Side One Band, play some giant backyard games and slurp some free, gourmet ice pops.

• Saturday, July 13 – Dueling Pianos in the Plaza, 6 to 10 p.m. Back by popular demand! Enjoy a memorable evening of entertaining opening acts and an all-request show that’s sure to have you singing along to all your favourite songs, plus local craft beer and wine, and delicious street food. Tickets are required for this 19+, adult-only event.

• Saturday, July 20 – Legends in the Plaza, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. McBurney Plaza will be the best place for celebrity spotting as well-known celebrity impersonators present engaging live shows highlighting the talents of Tina Turner, Elvis and George Michael. Don’t forget the celebrity photo ops, get your face painted, enjoy free popcorn and more!

• Saturday, Aug. 10 – Magic in the Plaza, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Now you see it, now you don’t! The impossible becomes possible at this final event of the 2019 McBurney Plaza Summer Series, featuring three unique live magic shows that will leave you mystified as you nibble yummy cotton candy, the sweet treat for this festive finale.

Welcome to the Plaza!

Taking in the McBurney Plaza Summer Series events is super-easy: There’s lots of free parking in Downtown Langley, and – even better – the three-hour parking limit is not enforced on event days, so you can enjoy the full event without worrying about parking.

“We love providing free, family events to our City residents, and we welcome visitors from other communities with open arms,” James says. “Come see why we’re that little City where there’s always something cool going on!”

Learn more about this summer’s events and all the Downtown Langley happenings at downtownlangley.com

 

Dueling Pianos in the Plaza returns for a memorable 19+ evening July 13 featuring entertaining opening acts and an all-request show that’s sure to have you singing along to your favourite songs.

