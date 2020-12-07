Miracle on My Street gives Langley the gift of hope, peace and joy

Like many other things this year, Christmas will look a little different. And while we might not be able to rejoice with all our friends and family like in previous years, we can still celebrate the Christmas story and its cherished message of hope.

Langley’s Christian Life Assembly is sharing that message with the community, adapting their annual Christmas event to the current safety protocols.

“We really wanted to provide Langley with a Christmas gift, we want to give hope for the season. Miracle On My Street is us presenting to our community a small gift during a very difficult season,” explains Pastor Derrick Hamre.

Miracle on 56 Ave is a self-directed Christmas story experience that allows revellers to celebrate the core message of Christmas from the safety of their vehicles. All participants remain in their car for the entire event, ensuring no uncontrolled group interactions occur. All additional COVID protocols will also be adhered to.

What to expect

Upon arriving, you can follow the path lined with cones to lead you to a brief clip from A Charlie Brown Christmas where Linus explains to Charlie Brown the true meaning of Christmas.

Rising 40 feet above the church, atop a magnificent tree see the star that pointed the wise men to the birth of Jesus Christ. Beneath, you’ll enjoy a pre-recorded drive-through nativity scene representing that from the village of Bethlehem.

The event reenacts, recreates and remembers the first Christmas, a celebration that was launched with the birth of a baby more than 2,000 years ago.

The self-directed event celebrating the Christmas story and its cherished message of hope leaves the residents of Langley with a Christmas gift.

“The message of Christmas, the hope of Christmas, is more important this year than perhaps ever before in my lifetime. There’s been so much hopelessness, despair and darkness in COVID. This light display represents light and hope, and stability in uncertain times. That message is for all mankind,” notes Hamre.

While Christian Life Assembly has about 3,000 congregants, some 150,000 people throughout Langley could use an anchor of hope and positivity, he suggests.

Plan your visit:

Miracle on 56 Ave runs from 6 and 8 p.m. through Dec. 1o. To access the light display of the Christmas story experience, drive down 213A Street.

Individuals and families alike are invited to participate in the brief but meaningful gift free of charge.

Bring a miracle to your street.

Visit Christian Life Assembly online to learn more.

