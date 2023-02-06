Love is in the air at The Stem Shop in Aldergrove this month!

New Aldergrove florist offering ‘the best Valentine’s day gift’ in the area!

Don’t be ‘that person’ this Valentine’s Day – order your sweetheart the perfect V-day gift today!

PSA: Valentine’s day is just around the corner!…on Feb.14 just like last year (and the year before that) and before you ask….No, a card from the gas station and a bag of M&Ms is not a sufficient Valentine’s Day gift!

But worry not, there’s a new florist in town and they have the perfect Valentine’s solution to make sure you’re not left fumbling for a last-minute gift this year!

The Stem Shop in Aldergrove has curated a beautiful, locally sourced gift basket that’s sure to make your sweetheart feel all the love this Valentine’s Day! Offering products from four popular, female-owned businesses in the Langley area, The Stem Shop’s Bespoke Valentine’s Day Box includes a rosé from Cannon Winery, bath salts from SoLuxury, treats from Healthy Hippo and a deliciously scented candle from Hudson & Oak.

“We’re very excited for our first Valentine’s Day and we’re thrilled with how our Bespoke Valentine’s Day Boxes turned out,” says Rebecca Toles, owner of The Stem Shop.

“We’ve partnered with some truly inspiring, female-owned businesses and we know our clients are going to love the collection of locally sourced products just as much as we do.”

While the Bespoke Valentine’s Box is perfect on its own, for those looking to go over and above this year, it pairs beautifully with a classic dozen or half-dozen red roses, Toles adds. “If your loved one isn’t into traditional red roses, we also have beautiful mixed bouquets available as well.”

Roses are red and violets are blue, get them a gift that says I Love You.

Now that you know what to get your special someone, make sure you get your order in as soon as possible. To ensure your Valentine’s Day is smooth sailing, place your order with The Stem Shop before Feb. 7 and they’ll guarantee delivery on Feb. 14. Allowing you to skip the line ups but still get all the praise for making this Valentine’s Day a memorable one!

And more good news: Placing your order has never been easier with online ordering available here, or call/text them at 1-604-377-7836. You can also reach them by email at hello@shopthestem.com or simply visit them in store at 103-26956 Fraser Hwy, Aldergrove.

Make sure to follow The Stem Shop on Facebook and Instagram for regular updates and coming events!

