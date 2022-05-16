Not your everyday mortgage brokers

Lower Mainland team of professionals is committed to providing the best in client service

With more than a decade of experience in creative financing solutions for all individuals, the team at GLM Mortgage Group | Dominion Lending Centres is passionate about building raving fans, and clients that feel supported in their mortgage journey.

They always stay up to date with industry changes and lender guidelines to offer the best financing solution to their clients.

Their Mortgage Brokers are well-versed in traditional financing for purchases and refinances, and are also well-educated in providing alternate solutions to those who may face credit challenges or report low income while self-employed.

GLM Mortgage Group team takes pride in confidently offering a variety of services and solutions to their clients. With refinance, purchase, construction loans, alternate and private lending and much more, they believe that there’s a solution for every individual and circumstance.

“As a team, we’ve built a culture based on collaboration, support and efficiency,” says Principal Mortgage Broker Geoff Lee. “With a strong dedication to our clients, we always answer phone calls within 90 minutes, we can execute a pre-approval within four hours, and certainly get banks competing for our clients’ business!”

At GLM, client service is a top priority which shows with their 350 Google Reviews..

The staff is also committed to celebrating personal and team accomplishments. As a winner of the 2022 CMA Broker of the Year for BC , Geoff Lee is recognized as a top broker in the country, and a DLC Top Ten Brokerage. The team also belongs to the DLC and Canadian Mortgage Professionals Hall of Fame and has been recognized for Outstanding Customer Service for eight consecutive years.

Besides their professional acknowledgements, GLM has also been recognized for Excellence in Philanthropy & Community Service through their involvement with Imani Orphan Care. Co-founded by Geoff Lee in 2010, Imani cares for over 150 parentless, abandoned, and at-risk children through the Imani Home of Love, located in Narok, Kenya.

GLM Mortgage Group is a collective group of professionals, committed to exceptional and thorough service to their clients, with a focus on eliminating stress during the mortgage process, and providing the most seamless experience possible.

“This has our happy clients sharing their experience with family and friends, which is where the bulk of our clients originate,” Lee says.

If you need a fast YES at the sharpest rate, guaranteed – you can visit their website and apply for a mortgage online today.

Mortgage Brokers