Otter Co-op serves up a centennial charcuterie board that gives back to community

Available in four sizes and price points, all proceeds from the boards go to Wagner Hills

Perfect for the holidays, Otter Co-op has packacked Wagner Hills charcuterie boards with some delicious treats from the deli. The packages range from $39.99 to $79.99, depending on the goodies selected. Otter Co-op photo

Your holiday table could have a new starring attraction this year – one that also supports vital work in the community.

As part of its 100th anniversary celebrations, Otter Co-op partnered with Wagner Hills in Langley to design and produce 1,000 hand-crafted, wooden charcuterie boards.

The recovery centre works with men and women recovering from addiction, providing classes. counselling and rehabilitation through work programs and community programs. Wagner Hills also operates The Market, a destination boutique selling artisan products for the home, created onsite by residents from the men’s and women’s campuses, in addition to all-natural body products, local honey and farm fresh eggs.

Through the program, residents learn skills like sewing, knitting, woodwork and pottery, with the resulting products sold at The Market.

The handcrafted charcuterie boards from Wagner Hills come in four sizes and make the ideal Christmas gift, host or hostess gift, or a “just-because” treat for yourself. Otter Co-op photo

As part of its century-old tradition of giving back to the community, Otter Co-op is selling the the resident-made charcuterie boards through the delis of its three food store locations, with all the funds going to Wagner Hills to support their mission in helping those in recovery, notes Otter Co-op CEO Jack Nicholson.

The boards come in four sizes and range from $25 to $55, making for the ideal Christmas gift, host or hostess gift, or a “just-because” treat for yourself. And if you’re ordering a holiday platter from the deli, a charcuterie board is the ideal way to serve it!

And just for the holidays, Otter Co-op is also offering pre-packaged boards ranging from $39.99 to $79.99. Packaged with a selection of treats like Castello Brie or Camembert, a special jelly (jalapeno, red pepper, pomegranate) or antipasto, Raincoast crisp crackers and salami, these make holiday entertaining or gift-giving so much easier!

“We wanted to have something for sale in honour of our anniversary and we wanted to give back, so we thought this would be fantastic,” Nicholson says. “We’re always looking at ways to support organizations in our communities and the work they do at Wagner Hills is so important.”

Beyond the charcuterie boards, Otter Co-op has been celebrating its centennial with a variety of community-minded events this year.

Last month’s birthday party welcomed the community to the Langley Retail Centre for goodies and good times, but the months-long celebration has also included support for numerous community organizations.

Beyond the contributions to Wagner Hills, Otter Co-op is providing 100 cash donations of $1,000 to local organizations – $100,000 over and above the more than $400,000 Otter Co-op already contributes each year through donations, sponsorships and scholarships.

“We get so many requests, it’s been really nice to be able to support programs we may not have been able to help in the past,” Nicholson says. “We look forward to serving our guests, shopping locally with our farmers and producers as much as possible, and giving back to our communities for the next 100 years!”

