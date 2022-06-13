Peoples Pharmacy Aldergrove: Putting People First

“We are smaller than many other pharmacies, so we can take the time and get to know our customers, our neighbours,” says Mohamed Saleh, owner and lead pharmacist at Peoples Pharmacy in Aldergrove.

In today’s fast-paced race to get things done and get through the day, it is not common to see a business slow down and operate like a home-grown customer-focused old-time apothecary.

But at Peoples Pharmacy in Aldergrove, the pharmacist truly knows your name, family, and the history of your medical needs.

Having solid experience working as a Pharmacy Manager for 21 years, Saleh settled in Aldergrove with his family and has put down roots. He takes pride in serving his community.

“I can personally focus on managing the business with no corporate policies,” says Saleh. “I can offer flexibility with no sourcing restriction, and I can expand to fulfill needs based on community demand for services.”

Expanded Services

Services like the hearing and foot care clinics were a natural partnership for Saleh.

“The Surrey Hearing Clinic, one of the most successful hearing clinics on the mainland,” says Saleh .

The Clinic officially opened its new location at the Peoples Pharmacy. They offer free hearing tests and give customers flexibility. Customers can book an appointment by calling 778-565-4327.

The Foot Care Clinic collaborates with Serenity At Your Door and is led by a qualified nurse. You can get info about the various services they will provide on their website at www.serenityatyourdoor.ca or calling 604-996-3538

Changing Times

The pandemic has changed the way many companies do business. At Peoples Pharmacy, that is no exception.

“With our virtual clinic, we can arrange for patients to have direct calls with physicians to fill prescriptions,” says Saleh. “The appointments happen the same day, and then we can fill the prescription quickly.”

Medications Reviews

Peoples Pharmacy has the ability to perform personal medical reviews. If you’ve been prescribed five or more medications in the last six months, you are a BC resident, and you have a valid BC Services Card, you can benefit from a Medication Review Service. It is an opportunity to understand medications and make informed decisions on your overall health.

At Peoples Pharmacy, Saleh meets with patients privately to discuss prescription medications, over-the-counter meds, vitamins, and other natural health products.

“Recently, we discovered one of our patients was taking a duplicate medication,” says Saleh. “For another, we discovered if the medication were adjusted, it would eliminate severe leg cramps.” Saleh will also provide a medication history that can be used as a reminder to take medications or shared with the family doctor or other healthcare provider.

Services Offered

Peoples Pharmacy offers blister packaging, smart pill organizers, a senior discount, and free delivery for prescriptions. If travelling is back on the agenda, there are pre-departure COVID PCR Tests and Rapid Antigen Tests. COVID vaccinations are offered and walk-ins are welcome.

Health and wellness