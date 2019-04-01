Step back and plan ahead. You and your business will thank you.

Planning for your Business’ Future

If you’re running your own business, you likely know that a financial advisor can help you plan for taxes, provide benefits for your employees, and protect you and your loved ones with insurance. But did you know that they can also help you with succession planning?

“When I meet with business owners, the first thing I ask is if they have a plan for retirement,” says Sarb Sangha, Wealth Management Specialist at Prospera Credit Union. “In my experience, many business owners don’t think about this stuff until they’re ready to retire, as opposed to 10 years in advance, and then it’s almost too late.”

In fact, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) says that nearly three quarters of small business owners plan to exit their business within the next 10 years, and 51 per cent of them have no plan at all for their business when they retire.

As the owner of a small business you’re very busy, but it pays to step back and plan for your financial future. Take the time to forecast, plan, and budget. The more successful the business, the more planning needs it has.

“A lot of times there are situations where a business is doing so good, the owners aren’t thinking about succession planning or protecting their wealth,” says Sarb. “Planning ahead is important, and a few ways you can do that are by: funding an insurance policy in advance, understanding your tax options and sitting down with a Wealth Management Specialist to build a financial roadmap.”

A good succession plan will help the transfer of your business go smoothly and allow you to maintain the good relationships you have with your employees and partners. According to the Government of Canada, it also helps you:

  • Protect your legacy
  • Build value for your business
  • Deal with unexpected events

At Prospera, advisors take a collaborative approach, bringing in specialists for different situations. “My role in this is to help orchestrate a succession plan,” says Bryan Ference, Prospera’s Family & Business Insurance Specialist. “What are your income goals after retirement? Do you have someone lined up to buy your business? The key here is to work towards your goal and not wait for someone to show up with an offer.”

You worked hard on building your business from the ground up, so take the time to ensure you have a plan and are set for the future. Whether your plans are to transfer ownership or sell your business before retirement, you will have decisions to make; plan for the transition today.

Comments are closed

Just Posted

Langley has higher than average opioid poisoning rate

New figures show one in 5,000 residents end up in hospital

Fire breaks out on 264 Street Aldergrove farm

Reports of a structure fire brought units from Langley Township fire department to the scene.

Pair of old Sitka spruce toppled in Fort Langley

Some residents upset by removal of trees along the village’s main drag

Langley pizza shop finishes third in international competition

Emilio Finatti Sicilian Pizzeria offered judges a mushroom and bacon variant

UPDATE: Missing Abbotsford boy, 12, found safe and sound

Citizen spots Brandon Smitton thanks to word of mouth, police say

No AI in humour: R2-D2 walks into a bar, doesn’t get the joke

Alexa and Siri might be clever but there are a few things they’re missing

Body of missing 31-year-old man found in B.C. lake

Family member confirms police have located his great-nephew’s remains

5 to start your day

Fishing boat rescue, carbon tax up, crosswalk hit-and-run, and more

Trial lawyers’ group challenges ICBC over injury payouts, disputes resolution

Trial Lawyers Association of BC plans to launch a constitutional challenge

Man rescued after fishing boat tips over in Fraser River

Surrey Fire’s Technical Rescue Team responded on Sunday afternoon near Barnston Island

B.C. Cider Week puts spotlight on province’s growing cider industry

Cider is booming in popularity and B.C., home to bountiful orchards, is starting to carve out a place in the industry

Labour minister says it was ‘unethical’ for Wilson-Raybould to record call

Jody Wilson-Raybould recorded a conversation Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick about SNC-Lavalin

B.C. carbon tax up April 1, other provinces begin to catch up

Greenhouse gas charge approaching 10 cents a litre on gasoline

Crews fighting 250-hectare wildfire near Kamloops

The blaze near Neskonlith Lake is the second burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre

Most Read