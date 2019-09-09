Sale, selection make this THE time to get into a new vehicle

When is the best time to get into a new vehicle? With the new year’s models on the way, and several weeks remaining in the best incentive of the year, many shoppers agree that time is now!

But with less than a month left in Ford Employee Pricing, your time to secure those prices is drawing short. The good news? The team at Abbotsford’s MSA Ford has ensured there’s still LOTS of vehicles to choose from.

From the ever-popular F-150 to the 2019 Escapes and plug-in hybrids, no matter what your preference is, chances are they have it, says Bart Por, sales manager at the Fraser Valley Auto Mall dealership.

Ford Canada’s national Employee Pricing event has been the company’s most successful campaign since 2003 and for good reason: Because you pay exactly what any member of the MSA Ford family pays, you know you’re getting the biggest savings event of the year, Por says.

“There’s only one more month, but it’s still the best time – and if you’re in the market for a new truck in time for fall, we’ve got more F-150s than we’ve had in years!”

Drivers know the F-150 as Canada’s best-selling truck for as long as many can remember, with room to move people and payload. And with many boasting Ford’s efficient Ecoboost engine, power needn’t cost you at the pump.

For those who need a little more towing and payload capacity, Ford’s best-in-class Super Duty is another big seller. “The best time to get into a 2019 Super Duty is now,” Por says.

Exciting new models on the way

Of course, if you’ve been patiently waiting for a completely revamped 2020 Ford Escape, your wait will be over soon.

The Escape is new from top to bottom, with a 2020 lineup that includes a hybrid or plug-in hybrid option, in addition to a 1.5L or 2.0L EcoBoost engine.

In an exciting shift for driving enthusiasts, the all-new 2020 Explorer – at the dealership soon – has returned to rear-wheel drive, with a four-wheel-drive option. You can even tow up to 5,600 lbs. (2,540 kg) when properly equipped – making it easy to get where you want to go.

And more great news: Both vehicles enjoy a host of safety features thanks to Co-Pilot360, including lane-keeping technology, rearview cameras, and auto braking – a feature that may get you a discount on your new ICBC premiums.

Coming up in November, watch for Ford’s all-new electric vehicle and say good-bye to gas once and for all!

Stay up to date with all the happenings at MSA Ford at msaford.com and on Facebook or stop by to see them today at the Fraser Valley Auto Mall.