Savoury or sweet? Choose either – or both! – baked fresh daily

Is there anything more enticing than the smell of fresh-baked bread, pulled warm from the oven?It’s a temptation Otter Co-op shoppers know well, with the breads, muffins, treats and more baked daily at their local store.

“We pride ourselves on the in-store fresh-baked bread, including our white and whole wheat loaves available for just $1.99 every day,” notes Darren Glencross, Otter Co-op’s Food and General Merchandise Division Manager.

Add to that options like tangy sourdough in rounds and loaves, an array of other breads and buns, and muffins made in-store – all with an emphasis on exceptional taste and texture. “The quality of the product in all three stores is just incredible,” he says.

As a savoury treat, “the sourdough pull-apart bread, stuffed with garlic butter and cheese, is a great shareable appetizer.”

Sweet treats!

Equally delicious are the made-to-order cakes, beautifully decorated by the talented bakery teams, to the delight of birthday party hosts and other celebrants from Abbotsford to Aldergrove.

Otter Co-op’s three Fraser Valley food stores all boast a full-service bakery, with the Aldergrove location also a scratch bakery, with everything mixed and baked on-site from scratch – unique among local grocery stores.

And that means that in addition to warm breads and muffins, you’ll also find treats like fresh-baked scones in flavours like cheese, fruit, and white chocolate and cranberry, in addition to Glencross’s personal favourite: cinnamon!

In Aldergrove, baker Tracey owned her own cake decorating shop for many years, and is delighting customers with her skills. She’s also sharing her expertise with the other bakery teams, who are excited to be able to share their creativity.

“Our teams are really having a lot of fun with the freedom to come up with new designs,” Glencross says, adding that all locations also offer the edible images as a custom decorating option.

Donuts are also getting the decorative treatment, with unique designs delighting fans, especially at the Aldergrove and Parallel stores, which also boast their own donut fryers.

And when you’re looking for something a little smaller to satisfy that sweet tooth, look to options like brownies, squares and tarts, or perhaps a chocolate-pecan torte. Each week, shoppers will also find a pie special – a great way to discover your new favourite flavour!

“You name it, we have it!” Glencross says.

The rewards of membership

While you certainly don’t need Co-op membership to shop with Otter Co-op, it definitely brings rewards, and for just $10 for a lifetime membership! Use your Co-op number when purchasing gas, fuel, groceries, agriculture supplies and more, then once a year, you’ll receive cash back or equity, based on your annual purchases.

As owners, members can also participate in their local association’s annual meeting, become a board member, and vote on resolutions, for example.

Otter Co-op has locations throughout the Lower Mainland and Okanagan, including three food and pharmacy stores, clothing and hardware, 26 Angry Otter liquor stores, two feed mills, two bulk petroleum facilities, and a feed and hardware store in Pitt Meadows. In addition, there’s Angry Otter Tap & Forno, Angry Otter Brewery in North Vancouver, the Highwayman Pub in Abbotsford and 11 gas station/convenience stores.

Locally minded and community invested based on core company values of integrity, community and excellence, Co-op is a 100 per cent, member-owned Canadian company, with sales of $375 million and community sponsorships and donations of more than $400,000.

Learn more today at www.otterco-op.crs or stop by your local store.

