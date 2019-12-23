Shop online AND local for your next car!

Fraser Valley dealership makes it easy to get your perfect wheels without shopping the lot

Abbotsford’s Magnuson Ford has made it even easier to purchase your next vehicle … online!

If the idea of cruising car lots has you dreaming of anything other than vehicle shopping, Magnuson Ford has news for you: Not only can you take your search online, but pretty much the entire purchase, too!

Yes, you can enjoy the ease of online shopping AND keep your purchase local!

“Our new Mobile Order feature walks people through all the steps, right up to vehicle delivery if they know exactly what they want. The end goal is to have the customer simply come down and swap keys,” says Layne Magnuson. “We’re trying to do business the way people want to do business, and the people who have gone through it from start to finish love it.”

The new online option addresses the needs of many of today’s vehicle shoppers who don’t want to visit the dealership in person to negotiate their new purchase.

“Ten years ago, people visited five dealerships before making a decision, now it’s 1.2,” Layne says. “With the information available today, people can do much more research themselves.

But because vehicle shoppers are always confident they’re getting the best possible price with Magnuson Ford, negotiating has become virtually a non-issue. And that opened the door to a new way to buy a car, an innovation test-driven in the US for some time!

Here’s how it works:

Look for the New Vehicle tab on the Magnuson Ford homepage, and find a vehicle you’re interested in. Below the blue, “View Vehicle” button to the right of the image, click the green “Mobile Order” button. After providing a few details, you’ll be invited to explore payment options, where you’ll see the cash price, or financing options and payments, based on downpayment, length of term, and monthly or bi-weekly payments. Do you have a vehicle to trade in? You can submit that information and apply it to the new car, then add taxes and fees. Schedule a test drive, bringing in proof of residence and income, government-issued ID and a void cheque.

Questions during the process? Just ask!

“Our chat/text icon allows people to get immediate answers the way they want, with zero obligation. And if they want more information, we can send product videos specific to the vehicle they’re inquiring about,” Layne says.

Of course, understanding that many vehicle shoppers still want to sit in the vehicle, get a feel for the wheel and take it for a spin, those options are still there, too.

Year-end celebrations

If the holidays present the ideal time to get into a new vehicle, Magnuson Ford has some additional gifts for you, including the pre- and post-Christmas clearance on now, and the Ford loyalty rebate of up to $1,500!

Learn more at magnusonford.com and if you’d like to visit the Fraser Valley’s Ford experts, head to 32562 South Fraser Way in Abbotsford!