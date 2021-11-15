Shop Your Heart Out, Langley, and give back where it’s needed most!

As we celebrate the start of the holiday season – even more special for many who were separated from loved ones last year – we also think of those working to support those in need. The season brings, after all, combined messages of joy and sharing, both with loved ones and others who call our community home.

The Downtown Langley Business Association celebrates both with its fourth annual Shop Your Heart Out, the feel-good event where everyone wins!

Continuing through Dec. 24, the event encourages shoppers to support local, and recognize the Langley’s vital non-profits.

While shopping downtown Langley shops, boutiques and restaurants – we know there are more than a few foodies on your shopping list! – three lucky people will win $1,000 in Downtown Dollars and have $500 dollars donated in their name to the Langley charity of their choice.

But that’s not all: In addition, the 36 participating businesses have each donated $100, and two charities with the most online votes at www.syho.ca will each receive $1,800!

“Shop Your Heart Out began as a way for people to support local, feel good about doing so and ultimately give back to local charities,” explains Teri James, Executive Director of the Downtown Langley Business Association.

“And supporting local has never been more important. These are the business owners who contribute to local charities, local sports organizations and fundraisers, and they also support one another,” James notes. “For every dollar spent locally, approximately 65 cents stays in the local economy. There is a sense of community and with small business, you get to meet the actual people who have put their heart and soul into building their business.”

Shop local, give local

Entering the Shop Your Heart Out contest is easy. While shopping, simply write your name and phone number on the back of your duplicate receipt or ballot and pop it in the ballot box at the retailer. The winning entries will be drawn Dec. 24. The Association does not collect any personal data through the contest, James notes.

“The gift of giving back happens year-round in this very generous community, but there’s something about Christmas that reinforces the gift of giving back. Our local charities and non-profits are a key part of this community and despite their hard-working efforts to fundraise, they can always use and truly appreciate any assistance they get.”

And those efforts truly add up. Over the past three years, $14,800 has been given to local Langley charities and a total of $9,000 Downtown Dollars has been awarded to nine lucky winners.

For those who need a little inspiration, the DLBA has created a beautiful gift guide full of gift ideas and personal messages from participating businesses sharing why they are grateful to be in this community and why they want to give back.

