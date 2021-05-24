Veronica from Veronica’s Perogies in Aldergrove, with Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman, who urges people to support local small business, or we may lose them forever.

Veronica from Veronica’s Perogies in Aldergrove, with Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman, who urges people to support local small business, or we may lose them forever.

Show your love for local … and WIN!

MLA shares the value of local business … and wants you to share, too

What’s your favourite small local business? Your go-to restaurant? The boutique where staff know your favourite colour or the mechanic who always fixes your car on time – and on budget?

Your local MLA wants to hear about them!

“With the pandemic lasting longer than any of us anticipated, we’re seeing many small businesses that are finding it increasingly difficult to hang on,” says Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman.

As a former mayor and small business owner himself, Banman understands the challenges facing many business owners. He also understands that the implications of those challenges reach far beyond local storefronts – they impact families, staff and other supporting local businesses.

That’s especially true here in Aldergrove, where small business comprises such a large percentage of the local economy: When small business suffers, everyone is affected.

It’s with that in mind that Banman is urging everyone to shift at least some of their spending to local small businesses. The message: If we don’t, we may lose them forever, he says.

With that in mind, Banman has teamed up with the radio station 107.1 Country for Local Motion: Banter with Banman. On Fridays at 4:15 p.m., Banman joins host Curtis Pope to talk about the importance of supporting our local entrepreneurs and eateries, explore steps we can all take to help AND offer the chance to win some amazing prizes from local businesses.

(In fact, rumour has it that the top prize might even include a visit with your local MLA, who’ll arrive with a well-stocked gift-basket!)

Supporting those who support us

“I think we need to be mindful that when we needed door prizes for our sports team or school fundraiser, it was most likely the local business people who contributed. They believe in paying it back to the communities that support them, and now we need to do the same,” Banman says, noting he’s not opposed to the larger-scale businesses, but that a diverse mix is essential for a vital community.

“These are our neighbours, these are our friends and if we want a strong, diverse economy, if we want healthy competition, if we want our favourite shops and restaurants to be here when the pandemic is over, it’s important that we take the time to support them.”

And in doing so, you’ll be supporting more than one business. Studies have also shown that every dollar spent with a small business has six times the impact locally, he adds.

Hoping for a viral reach through the power of word-of-mouth advertising and social media, “share a good experience you’ve had at a local business or get take-out and post a thank-you,” Banman says. “We’re already known as one of the most giving communities, now we need to reassess how we shop. It’s about doing what’s right, and it’s about doing what’s thoughtful. After all, we’re all in this together.”

RetailSmall Business

Previous story
A family navigates childhood cancer through the pandemic

Just Posted

While the Langley Seniors Centre is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the parking lot will be busy, with a series of outdoor events in June. (Langley Advance Times file)
Taking it outdoors: how the Langley Seniors Centre is reaching out during the pandemic

June will see a lot of activity in the parking lot, including a BBQ and classic car show

A baby owl appeared alone on the ground along the Little River Loop trail in Campbell Valley Regional Park on Friday. But upon closer observation, the fluffy little gaffer was being given flying lessons from a mother who was perched in the branches above. Share your baby wildlife photos and video taken in Langley. Just email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Grace Farquharson/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
WIN: Share your best ‘Babies in the Wild’ images

VIDEO: Send photographs or video of baby wildlife in Langley, and you’re entered to win JRG gift card

Aldergrove Canada Day parade took place in 2020 with COVID protocols in place. (Aldergrove Star files)
Canada Day parade will make its way through Aldergrove this year

Participants can now sign up and enter their floats

Spring is when many municipalities start doing pothole repairs. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley woman wonders about road repairs and rough driving

A local resident has some questions on pothole patching

Laurelle Oldford-Down stripped down to celebrate World Naked Gardening Day at Arts Nursery. (Arts Nursery/Facebook)
VIDEO: Local nursery strips down for World Naked Gardening Day

Arts Nursery released weekly videos on social media

Captain Angus Essenhigh , left, , Commodore Steve Moorhouse, second from left, accompany Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II , centre, on the flight deck, during a visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base, ahead of the ship’s maiden deployment, in Portsmouth, England, Saturday May 22, 2021. HMS Queen Elizabeth will be leading a 28-week deployment to the Far East that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted is not confrontational towards China. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP)
VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth II visits carrier ahead of maiden deployment

Carrier will carry out visits to 40 countries including India, Japan, South Korea and Singapore

Emergency crews combed the Fraser River from land, water, and air after reports came in Saturday of a possible body floating downstream – past 223rd Street in Maple Ridge. The area is seen here from the south side of the river, at Derby Reach. Efforts have not yet turned up anything. (Ron Paley/Special to The News)
Mounties search the Fraser River for possible body

Emergency crews comb water by air, land, and boat after suspicious item seen floating by Maple Ridge

Phil Mickelson holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Ageless wonder: Mickelson, 50, becomes oldest golfer to win a major with PGA Championship title

Lefty makes history with two-shot victory over Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen

Trails around Mount Fromme remain closed on Sunday, May 23, 2021, after a bear attacked a man hiking there on Friday. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service)
North Shore mountain remains closed with bear who clawed at hiker still on the loose

Man was taken to hospital with minor injuries

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Workers unload a shipment of the Moderna COVID‑19 vaccine at the FedEx hub at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Canada’s 50 per cent vaccine milestone a psychological boost to keep going: experts

An increase in Canada’s vaccine supply pushed the national rollout from sluggish to supersonic

FILE – Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
NACI recommends same vaccine for 2nd dose; more data on mixing in mRNA vaccines coming

There are few answers for Canadian who received AstraZeneca for their 1st dose

A family of bears was spotted roaming the Fleetwood neighbourhood Saturday. (Jason Ahn YouTube)
VIDEO: Mother bear, cubs take a walk around Surrey neighbourhood

Photos, videos circulate online of bears near 164 Avenue and 85 Street

On Saturday a group of protestors peacefully walked past an RCMP checkpoint at Caycuse. Several were later arrested. (Tristan Crosby/Submitted)
More than two dozen arrested in B.C. old-growth logging protests

Since enforcement began, 59 people arrested at various encampments

Most Read