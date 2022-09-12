Simple + delicious dinner solutions for the busiest time of the year

As families hit the “busy season” again – back to work, back to school and back to music, sports and other extra-curricular pastimes – it’s time to discover the possibilities of your local deli.

While you may have stopped by for summer salads or barbecue sides, there’s so much more to discover, including full meals – nutritious and delicious – to help feed the family when time is tight.

“One of the big things we have is our meals to go – they’re healthy and you can just heat them up in the microwave,” says Darren Glencross, Otter Co-op’s Food and General Merchandise Division Manager.

With 27 different options, including grilled salmon, pasta, curried rice and meatloaf, you have a wealth of tasty options, some also available in family-sized portions.

Store-made pizza is another popular pick-up for those nights you just don’t feel like cooking – just take it home and pop it in the oven – or opt for one of five varieties of flatbread.

Or, satisfy that craving for fried chicken without the mess! The Co-op deli teams dredge, season and fry chicken strips and pieces right in-store from 10 a.m. to around 7 p.m. Prefer rotisserie chicken? You’re guaranteed to find it fresh and hot from noon to 8 p.m. Simply pick up a salad or two (you’ll find up to 15 to choose from in the deli case) and dinner is on the table in no time!

In addition to Otter Co-op’s wide selection of fresh, Burnaby-made pastas, the deli’s three varieties of family-size, store-made chef salads are another popular option. “They’re just amazing products, and one of our best-sellers. With the dressings on the side, people can choose the one they want,” Glencross notes.

Looking for something quick on the go? “We also do a tremendous amount of sandwiches – paninis, wraps and traditional wedge-style as well as ‘The Colossal,’ a hero sandwich packed with a kilogram of deli meat that’s available as a whole sandwich, or as a quarter- or half-sandwich option.”

(And if you’re a regular at the Co-op gas bars, the sandwiches you’ll find there are the same quality you’ll find in-store, delivered daily from the Parallel location in Abbotsford, Glencross points out.)

At the service case, you’ll notice the deli teams slice to order. Not only does this guarantee freshness, you can also ask for the exact thickness you want.

For cheese lovers, it doesn’t get any more tempting than the deli’s cheese wall – the perfect accompaniment for that autumn-inspired charcuterie board. And if the ingredients have you stumped, the Otter Co-op team can even create a custom board – perfect for elegant entertaining or last-minute potluck meal – along with party trays easily ordered in store or online.

READ MORE: Savoury or sweet? Choose either – or both! – baked fresh daily

The rewards of membership

While you don’t need Co-op membership to shop with Otter Co-op, it definitely brings rewards. At just $10 for a lifetime membership, use your Co-op number when purchasing gas, fuel, groceries, agriculture supplies and more, then once a year, you’ll receive cash back or equity, based on your annual purchases.

Otter Co-op has locations throughout the Lower Mainland and Okanagan, including three food and pharmacy stores, clothing and hardware, 26 Angry Otter liquor stores, two feed mills, two bulk petroleum facilities, and a feed and hardware store in Pitt Meadows. In addition, there’s Angry Otter Tap & Forno, Angry Otter Brewery in North Vancouver, the Highwayman Pub in Abbotsford and 11 gas station/convenience stores.

Locally minded and community invested based on core company values of integrity, community and excellence, Co-op is a 100 per cent, member-owned Canadian company, with sales of $375 million and community sponsorships and donations of more than $400,000.

Learn more today at www.otterco-op.crs or stop by your local store.

READ MORE: Savour home-grown goodness at your local grocer

READ MORE: Co-op turns its centennial celebration into $100,000 gift for the community

GroceriesShop Local