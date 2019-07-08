Skip the lines save this summer at Destination Cultus!

As Cultus Lake Waterpark celebrates its 35th anniversary, there’s no better time to visit. And don’t miss the Cultus Lake Adventure Park across the road!

For summer fun, it doesn’t get any better than “Destination Cultus!”

Not only do two amazing parks offer double the adventure, but 35th anniversary Cultus Lake Waterpark celebrations and specials mean there’s no better time to visit.

“People are loving the nostalgia, and the chance to share their favourite memories from the last 35 years,” says Cultus Lake’s Chris Steunenberg. “Families are bringing the third generation to the waterslides now, and then they cross the road and discover the Adventure Park for the first time together.”

Open daily at 9:30 a.m., BC’s largest waterpark has welcomed guests since 1984 with a host of thrilling slides, family-friendly water fun and special events like the three coming Nightslide concerts. At the Adventure Park, enjoy free gate admission plus 18 rides and attractions designed for everyone from the youngest guests to the most active thrill-seekers.

Here’s how to make the most of your visit:

Live the adventure no matter the weather: Whether you want to beat the heat at the waterpark, or escape the sun under the Adventure Park’s cool tree canopy, two parks give you options. On those rare overcast days, you can head to Adventure Park thrills like the Cloud Buster, or splash down at the waterpark without the fair weather crowds. With heated water and various hot pools, it’s a great way to maximize runs on the Colossal Canyon and other favourites. “No matter the weather, there’s always a great experience at Cultus,” Steunenberg says. Twilight rides: You can also beat the crowds at the waterpark – and take advantage of 35th anniversary savings – by planning your visit for the last three hours of opening. Ride as much as you like for just $20, then keep your ticket for a discount of up to $14 for your ride pass at the Adventure Park. THAT means you can enjoy both parks for just $35! Nightrider specials: If you’ve spent the day at the waterpark and want to continue the adventure, or you’re looking for a special date night activity or fun evening with your friends or youth group, head to the Adventure Park during the last three hours of opening and hit as many rides as you like, all for just $18. “Everything is priced very affordably, with families in mind,” Steunenberg says. Drink up the memories: Pick up your limited-edition, refillable 35th anniversary souvenir cup at the waterpark … can you pick out all your favourite spots on the artist-drawn rendering?

***

The family-owned Cultus Lake Waterpark offers slides and attractions for all ages, while the Cultus Lake Adventure Park offers award-winning craftsmanship and even more one-of-a-kind rides and attractions. Visit cultus.com for all the details!

Cultus Lake Adventure Park offers free gate admission plus 18 rides and attractions designed for everyone from the youngest guests to the most active thrill-seekers.

With the Nightrider pass at the Adventure Park, ride as many times as you like during the last three hours of opening for just $18.