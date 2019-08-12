The Greater Vancouver Zoo’s efforts to boost populations of the endangered Western Painted Turtle are in the spotlight during the Turtle Dash fundraiser run on Sept. 14

Slow, steady or spry, lace up and DASH to help endangered species

Just one month to go until the Turtle Dash: Register today!

Whether your speed is more tortoise than hare, lace up for the Greater Vancouver Zoo’s Turtle Dash – and help protect one of the region’s most endangered species at the same time!

Coming up Sept. 14, the 5K Turtle Dash and 1K Hatchling Fun Run encourage participants of all ages and abilities to join the fun while supporting the zoo’s vital animal conservation work.

The Dash happens right at the Aldergrove zoo, with main event racers completing two laps of the route. You’ll even have the chance to see a variety of animals as you stride toward your own personal best in the timed 5K!

“The Turtle Dash is a very exciting event which will help us continue to save endangered species, through conservation efforts that benefit animal populations across B.C.,” says Menita Prasad, Animal Care Manager at the Greater Vancouver Zoo.

Painted Turtle project a major focus

One of the biggest conservation projects for Zoo staff is the recovery program for the Western Painted Turtle – the inspiration behind the Turtle Dash and the only remaining native pond turtle left in B.C.

“Lack of appropriate nesting sites, nest disturbance and predation are some of the reasons why the coastal population is endangered,” Prasad says. “As part of our head-starting program, eggs from disturbed nests are collected and incubated at the Zoo. Hatchling turtles are then returned to the wild, which increases their chance for survival, thereby supplementing wild populations.”

All race profits support conservation projects, including this collection and re-release program – in fact, since 2012, the Greater Vancouver Zoo has released more than 500 Western Painted Turtles into the wild! Additional proceeds support Wildlife Preservation Canada, Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society and International Rhino Foundation.

Register today to receive a variety of race goodies, including a souvenir running shirt and medal, post-race snacks, plus zoo admission so you can visit your favourite animals after the race! The Hatchlings will lead the way at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 14, with the 5K following at 9:45 a.m. A spectator fee is also available for those who’d like to cheer on participants.

More coming up

There’s plenty more activity happening at the Zoo this summer, including its 49th anniversary celebrations on Aug. 18.

The Zoo’s Keeper Talks are another unique way for you to connect with the animals, by hearing from zookeepers about a day in their life, working with each of 15 different animals from the Zoo’s total of 140 different species, large and small. From Fabulous Felines and Radical Raptors, to talks about the Red Panda, Camel and Zebra, you’ll learn a lot about their habits, behaviours and more.

The Greater Vancouver Zoo welcomes visitors from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Sept. 30. Find general admission and membership rates details at gvzoo.com.

 

Anyone who donates $10 or more to the Greater Vancouver Zoo receives a free Western Painted Turtle T-Shirt. A contest happening in August encourages Zoo supporters to decorate your shirt and share it on social media.

Comments are closed

Just Posted

VIDEO: Grind – firefighter lugs gear to top for charity

A Langley firefighter in full turnout gear traversed the Grouse Grind Sunday in aid of mental health

KPU reports $22-million surplus

Announcement comes after cuts to Langley-based music program

VIDEO: Stepping up for kids in Langley

Two participants in annual walkathon went an extra distance to help underprivileged children

VIDEO: Dances with dogs; Langley woman competes in Canine Freestyle sport

Retired flight attendant pays tribute to her career with “Come Fly With Me” routine

A brighter financial picture for non-profit Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society

Donations from Langley City and Langley-based First West improve matters

Documentary on historic totem pole raising in Haida Gwaii heading to TIFF

Old Massett totem pole raising revisited in Christopher Auchter’s documentary Now Is The Time

BREAKING: Police involved in fatal shooting in Maple Ridge

Mounties were called to a domestic incident on Colemore Street where a civilian was shot and killed

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

‘It’s not always a big, ugly mole’: B.C. doctor urges sunscreen, shade to prevent skin cancer

Almost 40% of adults don’t use sunscreen, according to Statistics Canada, increasing risks of melanoma

Mexican expat allegedly harassed by fake immigration officer while busking in Victoria

Fernando Garci-Crespo Santalo says he was approached by a man while singing in Spanish

Sea to Sky Gondola cable may have been cut deliberately: Squamish RCMP

Operators of the Squamish, B.C. gondola said it will be inoperable until further notice

RCMP find item that may be connected to northern B.C. murder cases

Items not detailed but could be relevant, said police

Horse tests positive for West Nile Virus in Princeton, B.C.

West Nile Virus is a disease that can spread from infected corvid birds

Powerful photo showing fire crew huddled together in Okanagan goes viral

The image was captured by a resident in Oliver on Aug. 9 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Most Read