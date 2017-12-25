Small town approach fuels dealership with big city selection

Growing up in North Battleford, Sask., Layne Magnuson learned about the car industry from the best: his dad.

Those lessons have paid off, not only for Magnuson and his team at Abbotsford’s family-owned and operated Magnuson Ford, but also for the dealership’s customers and the greater community.

“We do a lot of local events,” Magnuson says, noting that despite the region’s large population, Abbotsford still has a small-town feel. “You can’t just come in and sell cars; you have to be a part of the community.”

1. President’s Award – Ford Motor Company’s highest accolade that can be presented to its dealerships, the President’s Award is given only to those who have demonstrated outstanding sales and customer satisfaction, Magnuson says.

“Customer service is culture in our store. We encourage everyone to make it a priority and if a situation does arise, every one of our team is empowered to do what they can to make it right,” Magnuson says.

2. Diamond Club – Also a member of the Diamond Club, this represents the most elite of Ford dealers who go above and beyond, and beyond even what is expected from those who receive the President’s Award. “We pride ourselves on our commitment to excellence and promise to continue our efforts to provide our customers with exceptional service,” Magnuson says.

3. Community Driver Award – Every year, one new car dealership in each of British Columbia’s six regions that has shown tremendous community involvement receives this award. “Magnuson Ford is proud to have been given this prestigious award thanks to our continuous involvement with our local community,” Magnuson says. “As the only dealership in our region to have been given this award, we pledge to continue our commitment to our local communities and to our customers from across Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission, Langley and Surrey.”

In addition to sponsoring events like the Abbotsford Agrifair, Operation Rednose, Abbotsford Airshow and Abbotsford Minor Hockey, Magnuson Ford has helped local charities and schools raise over $407,000 by hosting 113 Drive One 4 UR Community events since the program’s inception in 2010. No Ford dealership in Canada has hosted more Drive One events. The money has gone to schools in need as well as organizations like the Abbotsford Food Bank, Center for Epilepsy, BC Children’s Hospital and the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation, to name just a few.

4. Retailer Excellence – In 2016 Magnuson Ford received a Business Excellence Award for Retailer Excellence. Presented by the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce, Magnuson was chosen for its professionalism and the customer-friendly atmosphere in its sales and service departments.

•••

Magnuson Ford has been serving the Abbotsford area, including Mission, Langley, Chilliwack and Surrey, since 2009. Visit them at 32562 South Fraser Way for a wide selection of new and used Ford vehicles. To keep your vehicle operative at its best, trust it to their service department’s trained Ford technicians.