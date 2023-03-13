Spring has sprung at your Lower Mainland Otter Co-op store!

Find everything you need to get ready for gardening season at your local store

Otter Co-op’s friendly staff are ready and waiting to help you get a head start on garden and patio season.

Spring is (finally) in the air and that can only mean one thing: patio and garden season is hovering just on the horizon for the West Coast! While some nights are still a little too chilly to fully spring into gardening mode, there’s still plenty to do to prepare for the warmer weather ahead.

From soil remediation to mason bees, the experts at the Otter Co-op garden centre are ready and eager to start helping new and experienced gardeners alike.

Get that soil ready for planting!

Spring is a great time to start preparing your raised beds and garden plots for planting, including testing the soil and planning your garden beds. Companion planting is a great way to make the most of small spaces and can result in fewer pests and higher yields. Spring is also a good time to weed and turn your beds, add compost, fertilizers and top up your beds with fresh top-soil.

Otter Co-op offers a wide variety of soil, compost, mulch, fertilizers and of course, helpful, knowledgeable staff who are ready to answer questions and share advice on how to get the most out of your garden this year.

Mason bees are the perfect garden addition:

Mason bees are friendly little pollinators that are easy to attract, buy and keep in the garden. They help pollinate your veggies and fruit to ensure you’re getting the best yield possible. Otter Co-op has mason bees in stock and ready to bring home to your garden today! You can learn about these friendly little garden helpers online here.

Stock troughs and cattle panels make for easy and efficient small-space veggie gardening:

You don’t need an acreage to grow your own food! Normally used by farmers for feed and water for their animals, stock troughs are an easy, raised bed gardening solution. No assembly necessary, just pick them up, add some drainage holes, fill them with soil and compost, add in your seeds are your ready to grow!

If you have a limited growing area, creating arches between stock trough beds can be another great way to produce more food in a small space, and cattle panels have become a popular solution for vertical growing – find plenty of design ideas online. Squashes, cucumbers, melons, and more can all be trained to grow upwards instead of sprawling across your garden bed and taking up precious space.

Cattle panels and stock troughs can make backyard gardening a breeze.

Find more great gardening ideas in store with the help of Otter Co-op’s friendly staff. You can find them online on Facebook, Instagram and on their website here.

Gardening season has officially started, get the supplies and expert advice you need at your local Otter Co-op!

