Summer, families and the BC Lions a perfect fit

BC Lions fans visiting from Fort St. John, B.C. get ready for a game. The club hosts its annual Family Day game July 27 against arch-rival Saskatchewan, with many family friendly activities planned.

If you’re a football fan looking for that perfect family activity to take in this summer, the BC Lions have just the ticket.

Family Day at BC Place Stadium happens July 27 as part of the Lions’ CFL game against the arch-rival Saskatchewan Roughriders. Not only can the kids play on inflatables and get their photos taken with Spiderman, Iron Man and Skye and Chase from Paw Patrol, the action on the field will keep the bigger kids entertained as well.

“Whenever we get the Riders coming to town it creates a great football atmosphere within BC Place, as there’s so many transplanted Saskatchewan fans living here,” says Terri Breker, the Lions’ Senior Director of Marketing, Communications and Digital. “We are also thrilled to be able to deliver excellent value for families and fans of all ages so everyone can enjoy a day of Lions football at affordable prices.”

Here’s some other special Family Day game features:

Giveaways at the gate – The first 3,000 kids 12-under receive a free BC Lions jersey lunch bag, great for storing snacks and showing your home team’s colours at school.

– The PNE is another great way to spend a day with the family, with everything from a huge midway to agricultural exhibits, concerts with big-name artists and more. Your BC Lions Family Day tickets give you even more value – they get you into the Fair for free! Affordable kids’ tickets – Getting your children 12 and younger into the game is just $10, thanks to the Lions’ partnership with London Drugs, who also sponsor the Kids’ Zone. There you’ll find inflatables, face painting and other family-friendly activities.

– This game is the only afternoon start of the season at BC Place. That means you’ll be able to get your little ones home early if they run out of steam from playing hard in the Kids’ Zone. Hit the Beach – If you’re looking for a different way to enjoy the game, the Lions offer a limited number of $25 tickets for the Beach Party Zone, where you can enjoy adult fun.

Grown-ups in the crowd who enjoy games of chance and helping community groups will find ticket sellers around the Stadium offering 50/50 tickets. With many people purchasing tickets online this season, Breker says, the guaranteed minimum jackpot for Saturday is $100,000. The pot is split between the winner and Amateur Football development in B.C.

