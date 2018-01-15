Feel good about both options.

TFSA or RRSP? Why choose?

Combine your investment options for greater flexibility

As an investor, figuring out where to put your money is one of the biggest decisions you’ll make. Two popular options are the Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) and the Tax Free Savings Account (TFSA).

RRSPs are a great place to put retirement savings because they are tax deferred. You receive a tax refund when you contribute to an RRSP, and then you are taxed at your marginal tax-rate at the time of withdrawal. The idea is that when you retire your income will be lower than when you are working, therefore when you withdraw you will have a lower tax burden.

On the other hand, if you’re saving for a new car or a dream vacation, you may be better served with a TFSA. TFSA contributions are not tax-deductible, but withdrawals are completely tax-free.

Invest in short, medium and long-term savings

But do you really have to choose? Most people have a combination of short, medium and long-term savings goals. For this reason, it may be useful to have both a TFSA and RRSP.

Jill Diemer, a Certified Financial Planner from Prospera Credit Union, is an advocate of holding both a TFSA and RRSP. “Both accounts can be an important part of your investment strategy.”

By placing your short, medium and long-term investments in a TFSA, you’re giving yourself options. If something unexpected happens and you need money from your investments, the last thing you want is a big tax bill from withdrawing your RRSPs early. That is where your TFSA investments come in handy.

On the other hand, you also have the flexibility to move money out of the TFSA and into your RRSP and receive a reduction in taxes. “With some goal setting and planning, a certified planner can make sure you’re taking full advantage of both options,” Diemer says.

Convertible term deposit offers flexible option

Speaking of flexible options, what could be better than a convertible term deposit? Prospera Credit Union is offering a 30 month term at 2.5%, with the option to rewrite if rates go up. This investment provides peace of mind that if rates change, you’re still getting great value for money.

***

A credit union serving British Columbia for more than 70 years, Prospera is proud to serve its 63,000 members from locations in the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Okanagan.

Comments are closed

Previous story
From Cars at Cost to First-Time Buyers, that new car has never been closer
Next story
TFSA or RRSP? Why choose?

Just Posted

Changes to museums, housing possible for Fort Langley

A new Township proposal is expected to go public this week.

Langley residents alarmed by false missile alert in Hawaii

Travellers from Langley were also told they were in danger and should take shelter.

‘Kidney twins are doing great’ after life-altering operation

Mike Dauncey donated kidney to parishioner who would otherwise face dialysis for rest of his life

VIDEO: Southern schemes on stage in Langley

The farce of “The Foreigner”

Unstable soil means delays for Cloverdale Arena, more studies, drawings needed

The added geotechnical work and designs won’t put a delay on proceedings, City says

UPDATED: Langley team plays two games Saturday in quest for BC title

Langley Curling Centre is hosting the wheelchair curling championships Jan. 12 to 14.

B.C. Liberal hopefuls begin final leadership push

Five MLAs, one outsider pitch policies to party members

Vancouver Island marijuana producer bought by Aphria in $230M deal

Aphria’s annual production forecast increases to 230,000 kgs

‘Young, innocent’ teen hit in Vancouver shooting not expected to live: police

15-year-old Coquitlam boy was in a car driving by the scene

Fraser Valley truck driver killed in Alberta semi truck crash

Young driver was adjusting load on side of highway to Fort McMurray

Drivers urged to slow down during Alex Fraser Bridge construction

Work crews are installing a snow removal system and movable counterflow lane

Ontario man charged with selling Canadian’s usernames and passwords

Ontario man ran site that peddled billions of pieces of personal data: RCMP

Aldergrove Kodiaks fall to Outlaws

Result gave Mission a two-point lead over the Kodiaks, but it remains a tight race

Aldergrove Bruins win hockey championship

Aldergrove Bantam A1 brought home their second gold medal

Most Read