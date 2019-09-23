The Ranger is back, and it’s turning heads

With best-in-class torque, payload and towing, and easy customization, the 2019 Ford Ranger is receiving a warm reception.

After being off the market for several years, the newly redesigned 2019 Ford Ranger is receiving a warm reception for good reason: It looks awesome, has best-in-class torque, payload and towing, and is easily customizable.

“It’s ideal for people who want a pickup truck with towing and payload capability but not the size of the F150 or Super Duty,” says Layne Magnuson, from Abbotsford’s Magnuson Ford.

Even better news for those in the market for new wheels, with lots of selection and Ford Employee Pricing continuing through Sept. 30, there’s no better time to get into a Ranger, Magnuson says.

Going to head-to-head with comparable vehicles, the mid-size Ranger stands tall, with greater towing capacity and more technology, plus ample room for work or family.

“You can sit the kids in the crew cab, put their hockey gear in the back and still have lots of room up front,” Magnuson says.

Here’s 5 reasons to check out the Ranger today:

Drivability – A little smaller than some of the of the other options on the road, the Ranger enjoys exceptional handling with the benefit of 270 hp and 310lb-ft, best-in-class torque. AND, thanks to the 2.3L EcoBoost Engine, you’ll also get a combined gas mileage of 10.9L/100km. Ready for off-road – When weekend fun takes you off-road, the Ranger can easily handle that too, especially with features like trail control, providing a smoother ride once you leave the pavement, and the available FX4 Off-Road Package, boasting specially tuned shocks, all-terrain tires, electronic-locking rear-axle for unbeatable traction, and an exposed steel front bash plate and frame-mounted skid plates. Add Ford’s Terrain Management System and you’re ready to go no matter the conditions. Towing & Payload – Whether you’re towing the boat to the lake or delivering a load of topsoil, the Ranger gets the job done thanks to a best-in-class, 7,500-pound towing capacity and 1,560-lb payload! Safe, secure & connected – From hockey practice to family holidays, features like the Ranger’s hands-free smart technology and Apple Car Play keep you connected. Pair that with automatic windshield wipers and high-beams, Ford’s Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Alert and Lane Keeping system, and more, and you’ll enjoy worry-free travels wherever you go. The truck you want, your way – With a wide array of options and after-market add-ons available, Ford makes it easy to create the Ranger just the way you want it.

