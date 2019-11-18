You can win big, be charitable, and buy local — all in downtown Langley!

Catch the spirit of the season with gifts for you, your loved-ones, and neighbours in need

Shop Your Heart Out is back, with a gingerbread twist.

Downtown Langley is decking the halls for Christmas again this year, with festive fun for everyone.

“Last year’s charitable campaign was a huge success, which is why we’re bringing it back!” says Teri James, executive director of the Downtown Langley Business Association.

“We’re also bringing in ways for families to spend time together with a fun gingerbread tour.”

Visit local businesses this Christmas to see spectacular gingerbread houses and enter to win gifts for yourself and charities of your choice.

“Supporting local is what keeps our businesses going, but they’re also a very caring and special group of individuals who are always thinking of others,” says James.

Shop Your Heart Out Nov. 12 to Dec. 24

Get your Christmas shopping done in downtown Langley, and you’ll be helping local charities. It’s as easy as Santa sliding down the chimney.

Business Sign-up: Participating businesses each donated $100 to go towards the top two “people’s choice” Langley charities. With 35 businesses registered this year, $1,750 will be gifted to two different charities on Jan.3. Shop at participating businesses: Visit participating businesses between Nov. 12 and Dec. 24 to enter the draw. There’s no minimum purchase, and you can enter as many times as you want. Vote Online: Don’t forget to visit downtownlangley.com to vote for your favourite Langley charity! You can vote once a day, and the top two charities will split the $3500. Draw Jan. 3: Three lucky winners will receive 1000 “downtown dollars” that can be spent like cash at participating retailers, restaurants and services. Not only that, the DLBA will donate $500 in the winner’s name(s) to the Langley charity of their choice. “The winner gets to make the donation to their charity in-person. It’s so heartwarming,” says James.

Gingerbread Walk Dec.2 to Dec. 20

You don’t necessarily have to spend money to get into the Christmas spirit. For the first time ever, the DLBA is hosting a Gingerbread Walk for Langley locals to spend time together and see some spectacular sweets. The event is already taking shape!