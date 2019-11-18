A sneak peek at Lemon Bakery’s entry in the Gingerbread Walk. Visit participating businesses Dec. 2 to Dec. 20 to vote for your favourite and earn a chance to win 500 downtown dollars.

You can win big, be charitable, and buy local — all in downtown Langley!

Catch the spirit of the season with gifts for you, your loved-ones, and neighbours in need

Shop Your Heart Out is back, with a gingerbread twist.

Downtown Langley is decking the halls for Christmas again this year, with festive fun for everyone.

“Last year’s charitable campaign was a huge success, which is why we’re bringing it back!” says Teri James, executive director of the Downtown Langley Business Association.

“We’re also bringing in ways for families to spend time together with a fun gingerbread tour.”

Visit local businesses this Christmas to see spectacular gingerbread houses and enter to win gifts for yourself and charities of your choice.

“Supporting local is what keeps our businesses going, but they’re also a very caring and special group of individuals who are always thinking of others,” says James.

Shop Your Heart Out Nov. 12 to Dec. 24

Get your Christmas shopping done in downtown Langley, and you’ll be helping local charities. It’s as easy as Santa sliding down the chimney.

  1. Business Sign-up: Participating businesses each donated $100 to go towards the top two “people’s choice” Langley charities. With 35 businesses registered this year, $1,750 will be gifted to two different charities on Jan.3.
  2. Shop at participating businesses: Visit participating businesses between Nov. 12 and Dec. 24 to enter the draw. There’s no minimum purchase, and you can enter as many times as you want.
  3. Vote Online: Don’t forget to visit downtownlangley.com to vote for your favourite Langley charity! You can vote once a day, and the top two charities will split the $3500.
  4. Draw Jan. 3: Three lucky winners will receive 1000 “downtown dollars” that can be spent like cash at participating retailers, restaurants and services. Not only that, the DLBA will donate $500 in the winner’s name(s) to the Langley charity of their choice. “The winner gets to make the donation to their charity in-person. It’s so heartwarming,” says James.

Gingerbread Walk Dec.2 to Dec. 20

You don’t necessarily have to spend money to get into the Christmas spirit. For the first time ever, the DLBA is hosting a Gingerbread Walk for Langley locals to spend time together and see some spectacular sweets. The event is already taking shape!

  1. Gingerbread Businesses — Participating businesses are hard at work constructing edible works of art that tell their company’s story on an 18-inch platform.
  2. Christmas Passport — Pick up a passport at any of the participating businesses or download one from the Downtown Langley Business Association and print it out to map your route and keep track.
  3. Visit and vote — Take a walk with family or friends and vote for your favourite. No purchase necessary! Don’t forget to get your passport initialled at each business you visit.
  4. Win big! —Get your passport initialed by all 17 businesses for a chance to win 500 downtown dollars! The winning gingerbread house also gets 500 downtown dollars.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Five reasons your career search just got easier

Just Posted

VIDEO: Giants toppled by visiting Hurricanes

Sunday afternoon play at Langley Events Centre saw a team from Lethbridge defeat Vancouver, 6-0

VIDEO: Spartans men’s volleyball coach Josephson records 200th win

Former player with Langley-based Trinity Western University team has a .763 winning percentage

Statistically, Trinity Western Spartans women’s volleyball team played a great game against Manitoba. Also, they won

Langley-based team started with an opening set by hitting .731 and committing just one error.

Security camera records hatchet attack on Langley store owner

Target escaped uninjured, but was ‘upset’ by incident

Extreme weather alert issued for rain-soaked Langley

Homeless who are sleeping outside urged to seek shelter at Gateway of Hope facility in Langley

Teen with cancer whose viral video urged Canadians to vote has died, uncle tweets

Maddison Yetman had been looking forward to voting in her first federal election since junior high school

PHOTOS: Snoozing seal pup captures attention at White Rock Pier

Dozens of seals spent the day at White Rock’s iconic structure

VIDEO: Collision in Surrey breaks axle off SUV

Two people were reportedly sent to hospital

Rowing Canada, UVic investigate celebrated coach for harassment, abuse

Lily Copeland says she felt intimidated and trapped by Williams

Cleanup in the works after tanker truck fire leads to oil spill in B.C.’s Peace region

The province said the majority of the spilled oil likely burned away in the fire.

Metro Vancouver commuters to see 10% cut in bus service as transit strike ramps up

SeaBus will continue to run on a reduced schedule

BC VIEWS: Action needed on healthcare workplace violence

While we’ve been talking about it, the number of B.C. victims has only grown

Closing arguments begin in B.C. case launched in 2009 over private health care

Dr. Day said he illegally opened the Cambie Surgery Centre in 1996 in order to create more operating-room time

MacLean says “Coach’s Corner is no more” following Cherry’s dismissal from Hockey Night

Cherry had singled out new immigrants in for not honouring Canada’s veterans and fallen soldiers

Most Read