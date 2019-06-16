Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Aria K. from West Vancouver

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1inFort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Aria K. from West Vancouver:

My hope is to influence young girls like me to make a change in our world. I am confident that through my own actions I will show the impact girls’ actions can make. The pageant will help me learn the skills I need to share my voice and vision with others.

I am unique in many ways, but I would say my love to perform is out of this world! I love to sing act, dance, and create make-up and hair styles. After many years of learning how to express myself on stage, I turn my nerves into excitement.

“Be a voice, not an echo”

“Small, but mighty”

