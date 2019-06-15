Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Crystal M. of Abbotsford

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readerstolearn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Crystal F. of Abbotsford:

I’m always looking for new ways to engage with my community and network with people so when I heard about the Miss BC program and learned that it wasn’t a beauty pageant but rather a self-development and community based program, I thought it would be a great opportunity to meet some new people, learn something new and have some fun!

Owning an independent mortgage brokerage company is serious business and I realized early on that I had a knack for making people feel comfortable and at ease. I was able to take some of that seriousness around personal finances and add a slice of fun when I created my business moniker “The Mortgage Chick” and I have enjoyed helping make peoples home ownership dreams come true while also mentoring new mortgage brokers learn the mortgage financing ropes ever since.

I’ve definitely had many challenges along the way, both personally and professionally, and I strongly believe my ability to rise above these challenges, is by leaning on those close to me and keeping my standards high.

I truly believe that ‘the happiness of your life depends on the quality of your thoughts.’ I wake up every morning, put a smile on my brain and get out there and face the day’s challenges and look forward to the successes.

To vote for Crystal, click here

To visit Crystal’s Cops for Cancer page click here

