Chamber of Commerce bows out of hosting Langley council debates

While the chamber switches its election focus, other groups are set to hold all-candidate meetings.

One of the key organizers of all-candidates meetings in Langley is changing its ways this year – but other groups are also hosting events.

The Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce will not be co-hosting all-candidates meetings this year, said executive director Colleen Clark.

“We’re going to be doing videos from every single nominee,” Clark said.

The council nominees in the City and Township will each get the chance to answer some questions of interest to chamber members, Clark said.

There will also be two meet and greets, (dates to be announced soon) and on the night of Oct. 16 at the chamber’s monthly dinner meeting, a debate between all the mayoral candidates for City and Township will be held. In addition, there will be two meet-and-greet events for the candidates, at which they can mingle and talk to members of the public.

The change was driven partly by the large number of candidates who have run in recent elections. There are 23 council candidates in the Township this year, plus three mayoral candidates.

“How do you get more than yes or no questions across?” said Clark.

In the last civic elections in 2014, the forum co-hosted by the chamber resorted to having candidates hold up YES or NO signs for most questions. Each candidate was only allowed to elaborate on a small number of questions, due to lack of time.

A few other groups are also organizing all-candidates forums

There has already been one all candidates meeting – an unconventional forum outdoors in a playground in the Milner Heights playground in early September.

Also coming up is a meeting on Oct. 11, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Shepherd of the Valley Church, organized by the Willoughby Residents Association. This is the first time the WRA has sponsored an all-candidates meeting.

Entry to the meeting is by donation.

