Delta mayor Lois Jackson will run for a council seat in the October municipal election on George Harvie’s Achieving for Delta slate. (Submitted)

Delta’s 19-year mayor Lois Jackson to run for council

Jackson joins George Harvie’s Achieving for Delta slate

Delta mayor Lois Jackson has announced she will run as a council candidate in the upcoming election on George Harvie’s Achieving for Delta slate.

Jackson has been mayor for 19 years, and was first elected to council in 1973. She served as Chair of the Metro Vancouver Board of Directors from 2006 to 2011 and as a member of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities Standing Committee on International Relations.

George Harvie served as Chief Administration Officer alongside Jackson for 17 years.

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve as Delta’s mayor for the past 19 years, and a significant part of that experience has been working with George Harvie,” said Jackson in a press release. “Together, we’ve accomplished a lot for Delta – but there’s more work to be done, and as an experienced force for our city, he is the right person to lead that work.”

“From keeping Delta debt-free with low taxes, to protecting our farmland, investing in our turf and track facilities, and pushing forward on the George Massey Tunnel Replacement, George’s vision for the future is one that inspires me to continue serving the people of Delta — and I’m looking forward to delivering even more results for our community under his leadership at City Hall.”

“Every team needs a bridge between yesterday and tomorrow, someone who can help the transition from what has already been achieved to what’s possible for the future,” said Harvie in a press release.

“With her extensive record of delivering for the people of Delta, Mayor Jackson is that person — and I’m proud to welcome her to the Achieving for Delta team.”

Jackson joins council candidates Dan Copeland, Param Grewal, Alicia Guichon, Dylan Kruger and Cal Traversy on the Achieving for Delta slate.

The civic election falls on Saturday, Oct. 20, with advanced voting opportunities on October 6, 10 and 11.


