Election 2018: Hee announces campaign for Township council

Was involved in campaigns for improved road safety and the repeal of HST and bridge tolls

Gary Hee has announced his campaign for a councillor position in the Township of Langley municipal election.

“After taking part in many team efforts to repeal the Harmonized Sales Tax, to remove Port Mann and Golden Ears Bridge tolls, and to upgrade road safety on 72 Avenue from 196 street intersection to 198 Street, I am encouraged to further serve Langley Township for a four-year term until 2022,” Hee said.

“Despite my failed effort to revitalize a Block Watch program in Clayton Rise area, I am optimistic that better outcomes will occur in the future. So, I established the ABC Wild Fire Prevention and Watch Society to bring awareness to the struggles of the BC Wildfire Services and First Responders in our province. As a Canadian, born in New Westminster in 1944, I am honoured to serve Langley in this responsible manner.”

Hee said one new challenge in the Township of Langley is the diversity of different cultures because of the migration of new residents coming into the Fraser Valley.

“I foresee the need for unity to bring a pleasant and peaceful transition of families working together with their neighbours,” Hee said.

“Community leaders have a big responsibility to make the community safe, clean, peaceful, and progressive. The task of doing this duty is a serious issue which must be done effectively, affordable, and proper with a minimum of waste time and cost.”